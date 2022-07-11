EntertainmentEntertainment

Tana Mongeau says Monty Lopez cheating rumors are just “tip of the iceberg”

. 44 minutes ago
Tana Mongeau spills tea on Monty Lopez cheating allegations
Instagram: montylopez / YouTube: JEFF FM

YouTube star Tana Mongeau is spilling the tea amid rumors of TikToker Addison Rae’s father cheating on his wife, as multiple women have come forward with their own accounts.

The drama unfolding in the Rae family is captivating the entire internet as allegations of infidelity swirl around Addison Rae’s father, Monty Lopez.

The rumors first sparked in late June, when both Addison and her mother, Sheri Easterling, unfollowed Monty on social media. (Sheri also notably removed the title of “wife” from her bio.)

Addison Rae with family
Instagram: montylopez
Addison Rae’s father, Monty Lopez, is coming under scrutiny as rumors of infidelity swirl around this famous TikTok father.

A week later, more claims came to light as two TikTok videos circled the net — one of which showed someone who appeared to be Monty purportedly flirting and getting close to a younger woman at a club.

However, the biggest bombshell dropped mere hours later when a woman on Instagram going by the name ‘Renne.Ash’ uploaded a slew of affectionate photos of herself and Monty to her stories.

According to Renne, Lopez had reportedly “told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce.”

renne ash exposes monty lopez instagram
Instagram: renne.ash
Instagram user ‘renne.ash’ uploaded photos of herself and Lopez kissing, saying she was “thoroughly embarrassed” by the situation.

However, this isn’t the last of the allegations coming forward against Lopez. YouTuber Tana Mongeu opened up on her own interactions with Rae’s dad during a recent episode of the Jeff FM podcast, where she claimed she saw a “TikTok celebrity father” doing a “good amount” of a certain substance.

She went on to discuss a moment where she was interrupted by Lopez in the middle of a paparazzi photoshoot and said, “He’s been wilding.”

“I feel like this is the tip of an iceberg,” she continued. “I could see the Rae’s suing me, so I’m trying to speak in legal jargon. In my opinion, I could see it’s the tip of the iceberg. …I never said it was Monty doing coke. It could have been any TikTok dad doing coke. I never confirmed nor denied that it was Monty.”

(Topic begins at 31:33)

While Mongeau was careful to keep her statements vague, commenters across the net are continuing to scrutinize Lopez amid her latest comments.

Monty himself seems unbothered by the drama thus far, if the two videos he’s uploaded to social media in the wake of these allegations are anything to go by.

get updated

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

keep reading

image for article: "WoW players demand Battle for Azeroth-style leveling change before Dragonflight"
World of Warcraft

WoW players demand Battle for Azeroth-style leveling change before Dragonflight

. 1 minute ago
fall guys auto buy bug skins
Fall Guys

Fall Guys devs respond to ‘auto buy’ bug for skins

. 28 minutes ago
Reality Mod releases on July 17
Battlefield

Battlefield 3 Reality Mod finally gets an official release date

. 33 minutes ago
Loading ...