Talia Mar mocks “gross” Twitch viewers over her most-viewed clips

Published: 30/Dec/2020 14:41

by Calum Patterson
Twitch: TaliaMar

Twitch

Talia Mar, a British singer, YouTuber, and streamer, has been growing quickly in popularity on Twitch in 2020, almost doubling her follower count in the last three months of the year. But, some of her most popular clips appear to be viral for all the wrong reasons – something she’s now called out.

Clipping is one of Twitch’s best features – it allows viewers to create short recordings of up to a minute, capturing whatever just happened on the stream.

These clips are then easily shareable on other social media, embedded online, or can be downloaded for use in other content. But, it’s also available to be abused, as it often is, with viewers clipping moments out of context, or capturing a mistake that the streamer likely regrets.

Because of this, Twitch introduced the ability for streamers to disable clips on their channel in 2020 – something many argue was well overdue. And, it’s something Talia Mar may now be considering, after she checked out her most popular clips ever.

Talia Mar streaming on Twitch
Twitch: Talia Mar
Talia gained popularity on YouTube, but is now gaining fast on Twitch too.

On her December 26 livestream, Mar was just relaxing and chatting with her viewers when she checked out one of her old clips.

Scrolling down, the singer came across a bunch of other clips from her channel, some 7 or 8 months old. These clips were among the most viewed ever on her account, and so, intrigued, Mar picked out a couple to watch.

But, it didn’t take long for her to realize that these particular clips were nothing more than her standing up from her chair, as viewers clipped them to ogle her. “This is just me getting up… ugh, I hate boys. Boys are gross. This was clipped just because I- look at me. Disgusting!”

“Why is that my second most-viewed clip?” she asked, bemused. Then, watching another clip, this time with 11,000 views, she realized “Oh my god, was that clipped just because of my boobs? Oh my god, Talia, no! Why are my top clips…oh, being a woman.”

Afterward, Talia opted to delete both clips, to prevent them from racking up any more views. The streamer has now disabled the option to clip her content from streams or VODs, which should hopefully prevent any more of these clips spreading around.

And Talia Mar is far from the first streamer to encounter this problem. Most prominently, Pokimane, the most-followed female streamer on Twitch, has hit out at clippers reuploading her clips to YouTube, often alongside “gross” titles and thumbnails.

These issues are certainly part of the reason why Twitch has now given broadcasters the option to disable clipping altogether, something many have taken advantage of, including Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, the most followed streamer on the platform. Amouranth, the second-most followed female streamer, has also disabled the clipping function on her VODs.

Logan Paul & Mike Majlak give honest review of MrBeast burger

Published: 30/Dec/2020 14:15

by Alex Garton
YouTube: Mike Majlak Vlogs

Logan Paul Mike Majlak MrBeast

The MrBeast Burger is certainly doing the rounds, with a host of internet personalities giving it a try. Now, Logan Paul and Mike Majlak have weighed in, offering their honest review on the fast-food items.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has garnered a reputation for creating unbelievable challenges and handing out ludicrous amounts of money.

His latest venture has been setting up his own fast-food restaurant chain called ‘MrBeast Burger.‘ The food is available to order from over 300 locations across the US and has a range of items on the menu.

Of course, fast food reviewers such as ReportOfTheWeek have already had their say on the burgers. However, other internet personalities are now weighing in with their opinion on MrBeast’s fast food items. A new video from Mike Majlak has revealed his and Logan Paul’s honest opinions on the food.

Twitter: MrBeast Burger
MrBeast Burger launched on December 19, 2020.

Mike and Logan’s MrBeast Burger review

Competing in the burger market is incredibly difficult, especially in the US. With huge companies such as Shake Shack and Five Guys, the bar is set extremely high for new competitors.

However, right from the get-go, Logan is impressed with the packaging and the aesthetic of the burger: “aesthetically, they look fantastic, look at how greasy and sloppy it looks – just the way I like a burger”. Mike also comments on the Burger’s appearance, stating MrBeast’s fast food item actually “looks like a competitor for Shake Shack”.

The review only gets better as they both try the burger. Mike is clearly impressed and compliments MrBeast directly: “What can’t this dude do right?”. Logan even offers a rating for the burger, giving it an eight and a half out of ten: “Mike he’s onto something here, that’s incredible…that’s a great burger”.

Mike finishes off the review with a controversial statement for burger fans, expressing that he thinks MrBeast Burger is better than In-N-Out. Of course, whether you think he’s right or not is completely up to you, but the only way to find out is to give it a try for yourself.

Topic starts at 2:12

Overall, it’s obvious Logan and Mike were incredibly impressed with MrBeast Burger. This adds to the numerous other positive reviews from other internet personalities.

Fingers-crossed MrBeast Burger continues to grow and spreads to other countries outside of the US. Taking the fast-food chain worldwide would certainly be a truly unbelievable achievement.