Twitch befriends TikTok with new feature to seamlessly clip your streams

Twitch is introducing a new feature that allows streamers to seamlessly clip their broadcasts and upload highlights straight to TikTok.

If there is one way to get your Twitch channel in front of a bigger audience, it’s through TikTok. This is why so many streamers, from the largest like Mizkif and Kai Cenat to budding personalities all the same, tend to upload clips on TikTok.

However, having to edit a stream clip in a landscape format, morphing it into an appropriately vertical video is quite the task, especially if you have a webcam you want to include as well.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is why Twitch has seen fit to bring out a new feature that allows streamers to seamlessly share clips directly on TikTok, all converted into vertical format for your convenience.

Initially revealed earlier in May this year, Twitch is now beginning to roll out the ability to share the clips onto Tiktok as well, starting with access for select streamers. In previous iterations, streamers could only ever share their clips to either YouTube Shorts or other social media sites. This is now a first with TikTok in mind.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Previously, streamers had to download their vertical clips and directly upload them into TikTok after some editing work. But now, streamers can not only upload their best moments, but they can also set other post settings such as allowing comments, duets, and stitching, all without leaving Twitch.

Article continues after ad

The clips editor which was rolled out in May allows streamers to convert their clips into vertical videos, but also allows them to easily edit their webcam into the clip without much editing experience required.

Article continues after ad

As TikTok grows larger and larger, it’s no surprise many Twitch streamers want to put their content on the platform, and the new feature helps them do just that.