 Pokimane hits out at “gross” re-uploads of her Twitch streams - Dexerto
Pokimane hits out at “gross” re-uploads of her Twitch streams

Published: 1/Nov/2020 10:49

by Joe Craven
Pokimane apologises
YT: POkimane

Pokimane Twitch

Streaming giant Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has hit out at people using “gross and inappropriate” thumbnails and titles when re-uploading her Twitch streams to other platforms.

Pokimane has had to put up with her streams being re-uploaded for some time now. It has previously led to controversies, particularly surrounding her own ability to copy-strike re-uploads of her own streams. She even clashed with YouTube King PewDiePie about her ability to strike re-uploads of her Twitch content. 

However, the ongoing DMCA issues on Twitch mean re-uploading content to other platforms is the only way to ensure it’s not being lost forever. Obviously, this brings it own issues with it, with platforms like YouTube also known for ambiguous copyright ruling and strikes.

Twitch Logo on Purple background
Twitch
Twitch has been under fire for not doing enough to protect its streamers from seemingly arbitrary DMCA strikes.

Pokimane, as one of the world’s biggest content creators on Twitch, has seen many of her past VODs uploaded to other platforms. While she has confirmed she has no issue with this, she has hit out at a portion of her followers who re-upload them and manipulate thumbnails or titles to portray her in a “gross and inappropriate” manner.

“[I’ve] seen a lotta people re-upload my clips/VODs to YouTube,” she tweeted, on October 30. “I don’t mind but please don’t use gross and inappropriate titles and thumbnails. It’s my content after all, and it makes me uncomfortable to see it used that way… thank you to anyone who respects my wishes!”

Unfortunately, it’s something that’s all too common for Poki as the most-followed female streamer on Twitch. She has spoken in the past about uncomfortable encounters with fans, even to the point of forcing her to hire a personal bodyguard for community events.

Reuploading her content with suggestive thumbnails and titles has been a constant battle for Anys, and one she’s still trying to fight.

Asmongold slams Twitch for adding new “intrusive” mid-stream ads”

Published: 1/Nov/2020 1:06

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Asmongold Twitch Ads
Twitch: Asmongold

Asmongold

Twitch has added new mid-stream ads in recent weeks, and popular streamer Asmongold is not happy about it, calling them “intrusive” and “disappointing.”

In the past month, threads have been popping up left, right, and center claiming that Twitch has added mid-stream ads. It started as an experimental feature in which an automated mid-roll of ads would happen to randomly selected viewers.

However, it seems to have become the norm now, and it’s gotten streamers as well as viewers concerned. Asmongold learned about them for the first time in his latest stream, and he was less than impressed.

Asmongold Twitch Ads
Twitch: Asmongold
Asmongold is one of the most popular World of Warcraft streamers in the world.

It all started when he watched his own stream from the perspective of a viewer and noticed there were ads running that he didn’t set.

“Commercial break in progress?” he said in disbelief, repeating the phrase for good measure. He was also surprised to discover that he was in the top 30 channels who run ads per day. 

“For the past two months, Asmongold is in the top 30 channels that run ads,” he added. Still, it paled in comparison to the number of daily ads on Hasan ‘Hasanabi’ Piker stream, which was more than double of the person in second place.

This prompted him to go down a rabbit hole, hopping from thread to thread. Once he got up to speed, he said he was “very frustrated” with the issue. However, he couldn’t stream on YouTube to protest “even if he wanted to” due to contractual obligations.

That didn’t stop him from sharing his thoughts though. “If Twitch wants to force ads, I think that we should say, okay, Twitch you are going to force ads. You have to force ads. Fine. Let’s talk about a way to do it that is not intrusive to the viewer,” he said.

“The viewer is why this website succeeds. The viewer is why this website grows.” It’s a sentiment that the thousands upon thousands of viewers in his chat appreciated. 

“The moment that you stop taking into consideration the actual consumer of the product and you do things to make money off of them without providing a value, that is whenever your company and your product begins to fail,” he added.

Later on, he still couldn’t shake it off. Ultimately, he decided to contact Twitch support and drafted up an impassioned Tweet with a little help from his viewers.

“Hey @TwitchSupport some of my viewers have been getting SPAMMED with ads that I didn’t run and that happen as midrolls and not prerolls,” he wrote. “Some have said they have gotten over 20 ads in less than 3 hours. Is this intended and what can I do to make it stop?”

Asmongold’s post has already gained nearly 7,000 likes, and it seems like he’s become a voice for the people on the matter.

He said he doesn’t know whether it’s intended or not. But either way, he hopes it will at least force an explanation.

Twitch has not commented on the issue yet, at least not publicly. However, it’s fair to say that streamers and viewers alike will be eagerly awaiting their response.