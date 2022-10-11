Takanashi Kiara jokes about inviting Ninomae Ina’nis for daily collabs during hiatus

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

Hololive star and genmate Takanashi Kiara doesn’t want to let go of Ninomae Ina’nis just yet. While the latter is going on an extended break to deal with health issues, the phoenix joked about bringing her on for daily collabs so no one forgets she exists.

Ninomae Ina’nis has had an on-and-off schedule for 2022 while dealing with fatigue and general health issues. However she’s taking extended time off after Myth’s second anniversary to get to the bottom of it with her doctor and rest up.

The star said it will be her “longest break” yet, but she won’t be disappearing from all activities ⁠— just streaming. That didn’t stop Kiara from rueing the temporary loss, even stressing out some fans with dire comparisons.

“Ina is going on, in her words, an ‘indefinite hiatus,’” Kiara told fans during one of her stream tangents. “I don’t know how long she’s going to be gone. I hope she comes back soon but she’s got to take some time for herself and I respect that, but it gave me really bad flashbacks of something!”

“Maybe in English it doesn’t sound so bad, but remember guys when I told you I am a fan of Berryz Kobo, an idol group in Japan who is not active any more. They were active for ten years, but they never had a proper graduation. In exchange they ended their activities with an ‘indefinite hiatus’ and back then everyone was ‘oh we totally know what that means!’

“I don’t why they worded it like this because it kind of leaves you with some hope ⁠— it left me with some. I don’t think this is the case with Ina, but it gives me bad flashbacks. I just think in Japanese, if you use that framing, it sounds very dooming.”

Kiara was very quick to point with Ina on hiatus, she will have to “bring you guys the puns” with a surplus now in supply without her genmate.

However even with Ina on break, Kiara is making sure she won’t vanish off the face of the Earth: “Maybe she will be okay with appearing in some collabs. I’ll invite her to daily collabs so she’s not gone! Okay, everybody? You’re welcome. Ninomae Ina’nis will be doing daily collabs with me on my channel. She can’t say no to me!”

Whether Ina takes Kiara up on her offer every now and again remains to be seen, but Hololive fans shouldn’t stress out a potential Ina graduation. She said herself that she will be back when the time is right, healthier than ever and ready to tackle any and all projects thrown her way.