Jake Paul has made $20m from boxing and claims he's "just getting warmed up" - Dexerto

Jake Paul might have only fought three times in his professional boxing career, but he’s already reportedly made $20 million in that run, and he plans to keep the momentum going.

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Jake Paul is moving onwards and upwards in the world thanks to his lucrative boxing career. After knocking out AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, and Ben Askren in his first three fights, Jake has been linked to a fourth fight against UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

But after he made an absurd amount of money from his latest fight, a claim which UFC President Dana White denies, it’s left many — fans and haters alike — wondering exactly how much he’s pocketed so far in his boxing endeavors.

Well, it seems like we finally have the answer.

Kurt Badenhausen, the Sports Valuations Reporter at Sportico, reported Jake has made a cool $20 million from boxing, making him one of the top-paid athletes in the world. He missed the cut in making the top 100 by just $6m.

Still, it’s an impressive feat for a boxer with only three professional fights on his record. Plus, Jake insists that he’s “just getting warmed up,” and plans on cracking into the list, potentially as soon as his next fight.

oh we just getting warmed up https://t.co/WMmlo5tKEm — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 25, 2021

Of course, people are still urging him to step into the ring against a “real” boxer, considering two of his previous opponents were inexperienced, and one of them wasn’t known for his boxing prowess despite being a former UFC star.

However, there’s no denying that, financially, his boxing career has been a resounding success based on this information. And considering he’s only 24-years-old, there’s still plenty of time to double and triple those figures.