Georges St-Pierre explains why UFC fights would be 'too dangerous' for Logan and Jake Paul - Dexerto

Logan and Jake Paul are quickly making names for themselves in the boxing world, establishing a genuine foundation to secure even more huge fights. But MMA legend Georges St-Pierre thinks any hopes of a UFC bout would be “too dangerous” for the YouTube stars.

Jake Paul is still hot off a victory over former UFC man Ben Askren, while older brother Logan has his focus set on an upcoming bout with perhaps the greatest boxer of all time in Floyd Mayweather.

While boxing has been their thing, they themselves have discussed the possibility of MMA fights in the UFC in the past, and have regularly called out top UFC fighters for matches in the future.

For example, Jake had a well-documented beef with Daniel Cormier following his victory over Askren, though that looks to have been put to sleep now.

Both Paul brothers have spoken in the past about how a fight against Conor McGregor would be the ultimate goal, and with their history in wrestling, it doesn’t seem an impossibility to envisage them in the UFC octagon. But GSP doesn’t think that’s the best idea, as made clear in a conversation with JOE MMA.

“The problem with UFC is it’s a really serious sport where you can be really seriously damaged,” Georges said of the possibility. “In boxing, there are ways of tweaking it. For example, I was offered to have a fight with Oscar De La Hoya, but the rules were different because we were both retired. It would have been bigger gloves, two-minute rounds, eight rounds.”

He continued: “It’s a different form of entertainment, and with boxing, you can tweak it like this, you can change the gloves, in MMA you can’t really do that. It’s a really dangerous sport and there’s no… I don’t think there are ways of tweaking it to make it safer for people who are not really competing at the elite level.”

GSP reiterates that he’s not a “hater” when it comes to the Paul brothers or the hype surrounding them, complimentary of the shows Triller have put on thus far, referring to it as a “freak show” as opposed to the traditional boxing event.

Needless to say, many people want to see the Paul brothers step foot in the UFC ring, but St-Pierre isn’t sure it’s in their best interests.