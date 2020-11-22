Sykkuno fans concerned after he ends Among Us stream in tears - Dexerto

Fans expressed their concern for Twitch streamer Sykkuno last night, as he was seen becoming visibly tearful during a game of Among Us with Valkyrae and DisguisedToast, before abruptly ending the livestream.

Sykunno, real name Thomas, is a 28-year-old streamer, with a huge following on both YouTube and Twitch, with 1.73 million subscribers and 1.59 million followers respectively.

He has risen to stardom on Twitch especially in 2020, partly in thanks to the growth of Among Us, and has become one of the fastest-growing content creators on the platform. So it isn’t surprising that, when he appeared to become emotional during his November 21 livestream, his fans quickly jumped to his defense.

What happened on Sykunno’s stream?

It all started during a livestream Sykunno did on Minecraft earlier in the day with, among others, fellow streamers and friends Valkyrae and DisguisedToast. “The vibes were off from the beginning,” one viewer said, with other players “spamming” the chat and “backseating” (telling him how to play the game) so much, that Sykunno had to put the chat in sub-only mode several times.

The viewer added that “it was obvious that Sykunno was annoyed/upset with the people in the chat” in his previous stream before he moved on to streaming Among Us.

As crewmate in the initial rounds, Sykunno kept getting killed straight away, while as imposter, he was caught out straight away as his fellow imposter “framed” him for the death of another player.

Sykunno can then be seen looking visibly dejected in a later round where, after joking that he could’ve secretly vented and killed the player, he is voted out by the rest of the team.

When he protested the choice, Valkyrae joked that he shouldn’t “pretend to be sad after pretending to be an imposter”, while DisguisedToast jokingly asked if Sykunno had “learned his lesson” yet. A reupload of the stream was posted to YouTube.

Rae, Toast and the rest of them then jokingly yelled at Sykunno for making jokes and “memeing” during the game, to which he responded: “I was just trying to make everyone laugh.”

During the next round, he keeps his camera off for most of it and appears to be crying, staying quiet with little commentary. When speaking during the emergency meeting to confirm his location, his voice cracks and he says: “I don’t think I should talk anymore.”

When the game ends, he abruptly ends his stream, leaving fans and friends worried.

Fans start hugsforsykunno trend

Following the worrying stream, concerned fans showed their support for the gamer by posting Tweets with the hashtag #HugsforSykunno. The hashtag soon gained so much traction that it began trending in the US.

Your kindness doesn't go unnoticed, Sykkuno. We love and appreciate you ❤️ #hugsforsykkuno pic.twitter.com/8VynVCUnc9 — Jasper 🥀🌧️ || (@baby_corpse_) November 22, 2020

Some fans also turned on Valkyrae and Toast, accusing them of making Sykunno cry.

Other users argued that Sykunno wouldn’t want fans to be targeting Valkyrae, with one fan Tweeting: If u cared about Sykkuno, you would know that he would not want anybody to give BS to his friends.”

Over on YouTube, one fan pointed out that “Toast and Rae clearly didn’t want to hurt him. You could hear it in their voices that they were just messing around”, while another fan noted: “When you’re having a bad day, even the most natural of interactions (meme or not) can take a huge toll and feel so overwhelming.”