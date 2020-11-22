 DrLupo hits out at haters ruining his Twitch chat during games - Dexerto
DrLupo hits out at haters ruining his Twitch chat during games

Published: 22/Nov/2020 15:28

by Georgina Smith
DrLupo looks at the camera holding a microphone
YouTube: DrLupo

DrLupo

Popular Twitch streamer Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo has shared his reasons for avoiding the chat when streaming on Twitch, due to the number of people criticizing his gameplay.

DrLupo has become one of the most followed accounts on Twitch, among the ranks of many other high profile streamers. He’s become known for his philanthropy, even announcing that he’d be donating all future tips on his channel to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

He has also been vocal in the past about the issues of toxicity in Twitch chats. In late October, one of his moderators shared a document online that showed the lengths they were going to in an attempt to combat racism and toxicity in the chat, in response to claims DrLupo wasn’t doing enough.

DrLupo against a grey background
ReKTGlobal
DrLupo has been vocal about toxicity on Twitch in the past

But now, the popular streamer has revealed that the level of toxicity in his chat and on social media, is making him not want to look at it at all, intentionally playing games where he can’t look at the chat as an excuse to avoid it.

“I’m gonna be a hundred thousand percent honest with you,” he began. “You know why I play Tarkov so much? Because I can’t look at chat.” Though he goes on to reveal that “the problem now with Tarkov, is I’m good enough at it that I do have time to look down at chat, and it’s people telling me I’m f***ing missing stuff.”

In response to the suggestion that he should start closing chat, the streamer said “but then why the f**k am I live-streaming? Why don’t I just become a YouTuber then, right? Every facet of everything that I do at this point, in whatever game I’m in is constantly ridiculed and judged, no matter what.”

Lupo was playing through the new Destiny 2 raid in the Beyond Light expansion, and predicted people would give him a hard time about that too.

“Here’s what I know is going to happen,” he continued, “for the next week, there’s going to people who come into chat and say ‘wow, you couldn’t even complete the raid the first night, LMAO’. And I know I’m going to get tired of that sh*t, and I’m going to snap at one of those people.”

One of the key issues with Twitch and streaming in general that popular creators regularly highlight is how toxic the chats can become, making it difficult for creators and fans to enjoy their time on the platform-negativity free. Though whether this is an issue that can ever truly be solved is uncertain.

Charli D’Amelio becomes first TikTok star to hit 100 million followers

Published: 22/Nov/2020 12:37 Updated: 22/Nov/2020 12:39

by Georgina Smith
Charli D'Amelio images side by side
Instagram: charlidamelio

Charli D'Amelio TikTok

After little over a year of activity on the app, social media star Charli D’Amelio has become the very first person to hit 100 million followers on TikTok, at the age of just 16.

Charli D’Amelio started making TikToks in late 2019, posting a variety of dance and lip-sync videos that quickly went viral. Before that, she had been a competitive dancer for ten years, well prepared to make addictive dance content that earned up a rapidly expanding following.

Since then, the young superstar has gone on to do some incredible things. She had her own iconic drink put on the Dunkin Donuts menu, collaborated with singer Jennifer Lopez on multiple occasions including at the Superbowl, and has embarked on multiple business enterprises alongside her family.

The D'Amelio family in Mr Beast's Creator Game
YouTube: MrBeast
The D’Amelio family are known for their entertaining dynamic, producing various different projects together.

Charli appeared on Fortune’s 40 under 40 list  for 2020 alongside stars like Beyoncé and Zendaya, going from ordinary teen to global superstar overnight.

Charli D’Amelio hits 100 million

And now she’s hit the ultimate milestone: a whopping 100 million followers on her TikTok account alone. To hit the big number in just over a year is unprecedented, and at such a young age is an enormous achievement.

Things were looking a little shaky for the star recently when some people became outraged over an “ungrateful” comment, losing around a million followers as a result. However in true Charli style she was back posting within days, and quickly made back the followers she lost.

Despite the bump in the road, Charli still sits well ahead of the other most-followed people on the app, with Addison Rae in second place at over 60 million followers. Even TikTok’s own account is only 5th place on the list, showing just how powerful its influencers have become.

According to Charli, one of her first every TikToks to go viral was an adorable dance duet with TikTok user move_with_joy, and since then her fame has skyrocketed.

@charlidamelio

#duet with @move_with_joy this is so cute i love this

♬ step step flip flip shoulder shoulder hip hip – Joy

Dixie D’Amelio, Charli’s older sister, has also been making waves in the world of the internet, and the two sisters are very much a team. Together they’ve collaborated with Morphe, created their own nail collection, and even have a podcast now.

Dixie is doing incredibly well for herself too, with over 40 million followers on TikTok alongside the beginnings of her music career with her video for “Be Happy” alongside partner Noah Beck.

However, it seems that Charli will be the only one sitting over the 100 million line for the time being, with massive congratulations in order for the huge achievement.