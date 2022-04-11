Corpse Husband is begging fans to stop tagging him in this viral TikTok

YouTuber and music artist Corpse Husband has had enough of being tagged in one particular viral TikTok just because he has a deep voice.

Corpse Husband’s gravelly, bassy voice is a huge part of his image as a faceless internet superstar.

The YouTuber got his start as a horror story narrator before exploding into online fame with the Among Us boom in late 2020.

Since then, he’s scored a musical collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly and even landed a leading role in Funimation’s Tribe Nine anime, where he voices the show’s leading villain.

It’s safe to say that his deep voice is a huge draw for both of these ventures; his anime character, Ojiro, sounds like a true-blue baddy thanks to Corpse’s vocals, which lend a seriously unique feel to the rap verses in his music.

However, it seems that this particular feature is a leading reason for him getting tagged in a certain viral TikTok, which shows a woman’s cat with a seriously deep meow.

Of course, the cat’s mew seems to be edited — but the effect is funny enough that users have tagged Corpse Husband in droves, drawing a comparison between the feline’s deep voice and Corpse’s own low-pitched vocals.

It looks like Corpse is tired of getting tagged in the same TikTok over and over, though, as he posted a video response to the situation on April 10.

“Hello, I still don’t know how to use this app,” he began. “I’ve seen this video like a million times. I get tagged in it a million times a year. I’ve seen the cat with the deep meow. I’ve seen the dog with the deep bark. I’ve seen the whole deep-voiced animal kingdom at this point. Stop tagging me!”

This post comes on the heels of another major development for the Tribe Nine anime, with fellow streamers Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and more also scoring roles in the show alongside Corpse Husband (although their characters’ voices aren’t as villainous as Corpse’s – at least, not enough to get tagged in a TikTok about a cat with a deep meow).