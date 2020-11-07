 Pokimane crushes stats for most popular female streamer on Twitch - Dexerto
Pokimane crushes stats for most popular female streamer on Twitch

Published: 7/Nov/2020 17:03

by Charlotte Colombo
pokimane top views
Twitch: Pokimane

Pokimane has reigned as the Queen of Twitch for a while now, but new stats released by Streams Charts have shown just how astronomical her popularity really is, with their stats for the month of October making her an easy winner in terms of hours watched by viewers.

Pokimane, real name Imane Anys, has over 6.2 million followers on the platform, with her popularity showing no signs of slowing down. In an admirable move, she recently worked with Streamlabs to implement a $5 donation cap for her channel.

In her November 2 announcement, she explained that given the support she has received over the last few years, she considers “anything more than that unnecessary”.

pokimane tweet
Twitter: pokimanelol
It looks like the month of November involves a lot of firsts for Pokimane, as she recently introduced a 5$ donation limit.

Most popular female Twitch streamers

Given the recent statistics released by Stream Charts, it is clear that Pokimane isn’t overstating her popularity by any means, as she emerged a clear winner in the ‘Most Watched Female Twitch Channels’ chart for the month of October.

The results showed that in 31 days alone, Pokimane had amassed an unbelievable 3,525,502 hours watched, putting her way ahead of second-place streamer itsHafu, who raked in 1,824,200 hours watched throughout the month.

However, when it came to airtime, Pokimane only ranked 5th on the list with 137.1 hours. The streamer who ranked first for airtime for the month of October was instead Amouranth, who streamed for an impressive 264.9 hours through the month.

Given that Pokimane only streamed for approximately half that amount of time, the fact she still managed to amass over 3.5 million views is testament to the popularity of her streams.

But, when it comes to YouTube, there is a new streamer in town. According to YouTube Gaming, Valkyrae – who is known for her 100 Thieves content – has become the fastest-growing streamer “in the world”, in part thanks to Among Us content.

valkyrae insta
Instagram: Valkyrae
With her formidable following on YouTube, Valkyrae – real name Rachell Hofstetter – may well topple Pokimane’s status as the most popular female streamer in the future.

Viewers have peaked at 66,000 during her livestreams, as Among Us becomes by far the most popular game on YouTube, constantly filling up the trending page.

Pokimane also made history on October 2o after joining forces with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in an iconic moment for Twitch.

The US politician hosted a three and a half-hour game of ‘Among Us’ on the platform in order to encourage young people to vote. Viewership for the event peaked at 439,000.

Of all streamers, Hasan is currently leading the way at the start of November, thanks to his coverage of the US election.

Joe Rogan explains why he never reads his comments on social media

Published: 7/Nov/2020 15:23

by Daniel Cleary
Joe Rogan in podcast studio
Joe Rogan, YouTube

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan has revealed why he doesn’t like to read any comments on his YouTube videos or other social media sites.

After starting his career with acting and stand-up comedy, Joe Rogan has now become incredibly popular after building up a following through his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, commentating for the UFC, and more.

Having been in the limelight his entire life, Joe Rogan is no stranger to criticism from fans, but has revealed why he chooses to avoid looking at comments on his various social media channels.

Joe Rogan interviewing Conor mcgregor
UFC, YouTube
Joe Rogan has had success with his MMA commentary, stand-up comedy, and more.

During his November 5 podcast, alongside MeatEater star and seasoned hunter, Steven Rinella, the pair had been discussing the effects that social media has had since it was introduced.

Steven Rinella questioned Rogan on his approach to social media sites like Twitter and Instagram, asking why he chooses to “post something and run away,” instead of engaging with his audience online.

After being asked if he also ever “sneaks a peak,” the podcast host quickly denied and revealed that he does not like to read negative comments, particularly at night, claiming that it will have a major impact on his sleep.

Topic starts at 26:00

“Even if I agree with them…I don’t want to read that at night,” he explained, “I don’t mind reading it in the morning and thinking it’s a good point, I could’ve handled that better.”

However, he added that it can also be unhealthy to read during the day, admitting that he already puts enough pressure on himself without fan comments, “I’m my own worst critic, I hate everything I do. So someone is just agreeing with the perspectives that I already have.”

“Most of the things I’m criticized on is like thinking on the fly, like doing this, I don’t have any idea what I’m about to say, we’re just talking,” Rogan shared, “it doesn’t always work out.”

Rogan was heavily criticized for not challenging Kanye West enough on certain topics in their interview, but he also used this as an example of why he avoids social media. He explained he can not always predict which subjects will pop up and revealed the difficulty in remaining consistent across the variety of topics covered on his show.

While certain personalities have different ways of dealing with criticism, it is clear that his strategy has been paying off so far as he continues to grow his podcast.