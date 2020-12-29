 Twitch star Summit1g overwhelmed with emotion after achieving "dream"
Summit1g overwhelmed with emotion after achieving “dream” for his father

Published: 29/Dec/2020 13:53

by Alex Garton
Twitch: summit1g

Despite Twitch’s flaws, it does provide us with some heartwarming and uplifting moments like how Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar opened up to his audience on stream about finally being able to buy his dad a house.

Beginning his streaming career in 2012, Summit has become a household name on Twitch. With nearly 40,000 viewers tuning in for every stream, he has a massive reach on the platform.

Summit is known for being very transparent and open with his fanbase. This was displayed in a recent stream where he expressed how happy he was to be able to purchase his dad a new house in the nearby area. The topic made for a heartfelt moment on stream where Summit couldn’t help but get emotional about finally fulfilling his “dream”.

Summit streaming on Twitch
Twitch: summit1g
Summit is one of Twitch’s top streamers.

Heartwarming moment on Summit’s stream

Summit opened his stream on December 28 with a smile on his face, excited to tell his fanbase about a dream he’d finally been able to make come true.

“Not all things in life have gone according to plan, but some things do… I’m successfully getting some family members out of California, it’s been a nice little dream of mine for a while,” he said, getting more and more emotional as he went on.

As the stream continued, Summit voiced how much respect he had for his dad and how amazing it felt to finally bring him closer. It’s obvious this was a huge achievement for him and a goal he’d been working on for a long time.

The fact that he decided to share it with his audience shows how much he values and appreciates them. Not every streamer would opt to tell their fanbase such personal news.

“But my dad, that’s a man I respect the most in life… to get him out here, that’s the dream to buy your dad a house,” Summit added, before taking a moment to compose himself after tearing up.

No one wants to see anybody get upset, especially when it’s one of your favorite streamers. However, in this case, it was because Summit had achieved something so special that he couldn’t help his emotions.

These are the moments on Twitch that make the platform well-worth watching and will never fail to bring a smile to your face.

Mini Ladd posts long-awaited apology for innapropriate messages to young fans

Published: 29/Dec/2020 11:51

by Calum Patterson
MiniLadd apologizing on YouTube
YouTube: MiniLadd

YouTuber Craig ‘Mini Ladd’ Thompson has apologized for his actions after a year full of allegations made against him, including accusations that he sent inappropriate messages to children.

In June 2020, two women came forward with accusations that Mini Ladd had messaged them inappropriately when they were aged 16 and 17 respectively.

One of the women, named Halley, claimed Thompson would use his popularity and power over young fans to solicit nude pictures, and engage in inappropriate conversations.

Mini Ladd first apologized in September, addressing the accusations, admitting they were true and taking “full responsibility.”

mini ladd victim statement
TwitLonger: WeirdGirl2364
Halley accused Mini Ladd of attempting to solicit pictures from her when she was a minor.

Mini Ladd offers full “transparency”

On December 28, Thompson uploaded another YouTube video on the situation, ‘My Apology’, where he shows more messages between himself and the women.

He claims that he had tried to take his own life at the start of 2017, and this had caused him to do erratic things as he “wanted to go down swinging.”

“To Halley and Ash, I’m sorry guys,” Thompson says in his apology video. “You were my friends, I failed you. I was only thinking of myself and I was being stupid. And I wish I could take it all back.”

“I also wanted to add in here, that a lot of people think I haven’t apologized to these girls,” he explains, before confirming that he messaged the women privately to apologize, despite objections from his “PR team.” He shows a screenshot of the message sent, but blurs the content to keep it private.

“The reason why it’s taken me so long to make this video, is I was scared,” Thompson concludes. “That’s the reason I went back to Northern Ireland – not to ‘flee charges’ – but just to go back with my family.

“I’ve been in therapy for the past six months, and as much as I know I’ve broke your guys’ trust, I don’t expect daffodils and rainbows after this, I want you guys to build up trust in me over time.”

After 12 hours of going live, the video has accumulated over 30,000 likes to 7,000 dislikes. While there is a mix of support and anger in comments, the video is possibly in response to “Mini Ladd Doesn’t Deserve A Second Chance” – uploaded by SoCloseToToast on December 18.

The YouTuber explains why even despite admissions and apologies, Mini Ladd hasn’t done enough to warrant regaining anyone’s trust. Whether his latest apology and explanation is enough to satisfy fans remains to be seen in 2021.