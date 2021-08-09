Streamer Nmplol calls out his “freak” Twitch fans who go too far in real life

Popular Twitch streamer and OTK member Nick ‘Nmplol’ Polom slammed certain ‘fans’ for harassing him and his friends IRL.

With the rise of social media and content creators over the past decade, we’ve all heard the horror stories of the next generation of content creators being stalked by their so-called ‘fans’.

One content creator that has come out revealing to be affected by the actions of his fans is Nmplol, a popular Twitch streamer and member of the OTK network.

During his stream on August 9, the streamer reveals that sometimes his fans “love him a little bit too much” putting him in some scary IRL situations.

Advertisement

At the beginning of his stream on August 9, Nmp was telling a story about his passionate hockey hobby. A viewer suggested that he should live-stream his next hockey game, but the stream turned dark as Nmp explains why he wouldn’t want to do that.

“I don’t want to stream it because I don’t want the illness of the stream to affect any of my teammates who don’t want to be affected by it. I mean literally, there was some illness that just happened 10 minutes ago, that’s why I had to leave the stream. There’s just so much illness with viewers that just don’t understand the line at all. They’re like so f**ked up in the head.”

Advertisement

“It’s just too much, getting all these viewers it’s just not worth it. There are so many f**king freaks out there, it p*sses me off,” said the streamer.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“What happened?” a Twitch viewer in his chat asked, to which he responded, “Essentially the same thing that happened to xQc, just on a different level. I’m just not going to tell you at this time”

Although Nick doesn’t directly reveal exactly what’s happening, he mentions the same thing as what happened with xQc. In June, xQc revealed that he was “genuinely scared he was going to die” as he was getting swatted by the police almost every day.

Advertisement

In May, Asmongold, another member of OTK revealed that the organization may look into hiring security after member Mizkif got harassed during IRL stream.

With now having to deal with situations live on stream, viewers of Nmp have suggested for him to hire a security team and full-time bodyguards. It’s unclear if he’ll take these suggestions into consideration.