Streamer goes viral for calling out “disrespectful” Among Us players

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Julien ‘julien’ Solomita has gone viral for a clip in which he called out Among Us players who are disrespectful towards others in-game.

In the viral clip, which has been viewed over 350,000 times since being uploaded to Twitter on December 4, Julien blasted people who infect his lobbies with negativity or make others feel “unsafe.”

“When I make these lobbies, when I go around and hit up some of my friends, and often times some of my friends’ friends to play Among Us with me, I have one thing in mind: that everyone I’m inviting gets to have fun,” the streamer began his rant.

“Gets to feel welcome. Gets to feel safe. Gets the exact opportunity as everyone else to be listened to. And gets to go home at the end of the night and say that had a good night of gaming,” he continued.

According to Julien, this mantra should be enforced for new people. “I’ve met more people in the streaming world playing Among Us than I’ve ever met, by far, than any other game,” he explained. “So, when new people are in my lobbies, I try to go extra to out of my way to make those people feel like they’re welcome and they get to have fun.”

Communication can be key in Among Us, so it makes sense that anyone who plays would want to be able to speak freely and not be spoken over. As such, when players aren’t able to get a word in, the experience can be ruined.

This is why the streamer has “zero tolerance” for the “normalization” of disrespecting people in video games.

playing video games (like anything else in life) doesn't make it okay to make women feel small pic.twitter.com/IN8GRSjrOc — julien ⚡️ (@juliensolomita) December 4, 2020

“Among Us is a game and it’s for fun. It’s not so boys can talk over women. It’s not to make new people in the group feel small or unwelcome. It’s not to win in every game at all costs,” he continued to rant. “It’s a game and it’s for everybody to enjoy.”

He went on to reach out to players who may have been disrespected in online games and hoped that they never experienced that again. “I don’t want anyone here to get the idea that it’s even close to normal for that to be how you feel when you play a video game. That’s not normal. It’s f**king weird, it’s wrong.”

A lot of people have taken Solomita’s message to heart and voiced their agreement in the replies. Hopefully, his words have a lasting effect on players feeling a bit out of touch in online games such as Among Us.