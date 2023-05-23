Streamer denied Twitch partner 23 times despite 500K followers gets offer from Kick

A streamer with over 500,000 followers has received an offer to move to Kick after Twitch denied his partner application a whopping 23 times.

Twitch streamer Dantes, formerly known by his inappropriate user name ‘Doaenel’ has had a long history of trying to become an official partner on the Amazon-owned streaming site with no luck.

Throughout the years, Dantes, a League of Legends streamer, has frequently applied and been rejected by Twitch even though he’s grown his channel into a juggernaut with over half a million followers.

On May 22, Dantes had the last straw after his 23rd application to become a Twitch partner was denied, leading him to ask Kick and its co-owner Trainwreck to help him out in moving to the rival service.

Streamer gets Kick offer after 23rd Twitch partner rejection

In a post on Twitter, Dantes uploaded a screenshot of the platform denying his application, remarking how 500,000 followers and an average viewership of 4,000 was “enough for Twitch.”

After tagging Kick and Trainwreck saying his DMs were open, the official Kick account responded with an eyes emoji and soon thereafter, he actually got a message from the site.

“Hey, we’d love to have you on Kick,” the rival site said, adding a green heart for good measure.

This excited Dantes who shared the screenshot with his viewers, remarking how “it’s happening.”

So far, however, Dantes still has Twitch in his bio and it’s not clear if he’s working with Kick on arranging some sort of exclusive deal, so we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds.

The news comes as the world still awaits a monster Kick signing as teased by Trainwreck and Adin Ross, but in the meantime, the newest site is continuing to add to its roster and it looks like Dantes could be the latest to jump ship.