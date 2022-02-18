Twitch streamer doaenel finally unbanned after name change drama

Twitch streamer doaenel has been unbanned from the streaming after finally relenting and changing his username after it caused some confusion.

Over the years, Twitch streamers have found themselves in hot water with the streaming website for some unusual reasons – some suffering a ban due to their content, while others have been punished for their emotes.

In the case of Doaenel, the League of Legends streamer was banned back in early February for having an “inappropriate username,” even though he had been using the same tag on the website for some time.

The streamer claimed that his name had come from a social media post about finding your real angel name, rather than the sexual act that some users had taken it to reference.

After having his Twitch partnership application rejected for the 14th time, the League streamer further reached out to Twitch to see if anything could be done to rectify the situation.

On February 17, the streamer revealed that he’d been granted a “courtesy suspension” and allowed to change his name. As such, he now goes by the username DoBleedPurple, keeping part of his old name and showing some love to Twitch.

“After 11 days, I have finally been unbanned,” he tweeted, noting that he could return to the platform from February 18. “Twitch has killed Doaenel (in-game). In his place, DoBleedPurple has been born.”

After 11 days, I have finally been unbanned. Twitch has killed Doaenel (ingame). In his place, DoBleedPurple has been born. Streams resume tomorrow 8-9 AM EST. Get ready for a new era of unmatched hype. pic.twitter.com/Ox6NnvT5xh — DoBleedPurple (@doaenel) February 17, 2022

While plenty of his fans are happy that he can now return, some have labeled the situation “a joke” given that the streamer hadn’t had any issues with his username until recently.

Despite changing his name and being unbanned, the streamer can request a further name change after 60 days, so, it remains to be seen if DoBleedPurple will stick around long term or if he’ll have something else to switch to.