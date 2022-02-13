Doaenel denied Twitch Partner for 14th time following indefinite ban appeal

Twitch streamer Doaenel hasn’t received any word on his appeal following his indefinite ban from the platform but instead was notified he was denied partner for the 14th time.

On February 6, League of Legends streamer known as “Doaenel” was indefinitely banned from Twitch for having an “inappropriate username.”

The popular streamer who averaged 1k-2k viewers per stream hit out at the platform on Twitter, explaining that he’s used the name “Doaenel” since he was 16 years old.

Doaenel appealed his indefinite ban but has still not heard back. Instead, he was notified that his Partner application was declined for the 14th time.

Advertisement

In a tweet on February 11, Doaenel noted how he was excited to see an email from Twitch in his inbox but was quickly let down by it, as it was just a notification saying he was denied for Partnership.

Read More: Twitch streamer stunned after Asmongold accidentally blows him up during Lost Ark stream

“Opened my email, and got super excited to see an email from Twitch,” said the streamer. “It wasn’t a response to my ban appeal though, it turns out it was just them denying my 14th partner application. How much more can one man take?”

Doaenel has since shared the origin of his online alias, claiming it’s a combination of letters from his first, middle, and last name that makes up his “real Angel name.”

Advertisement

Opened my email, and got super excited to see an email from Twitch. It wasn't a response to my ban appeal though, it turns out it was just them denying my 14th partner application. How much more can one man take? pic.twitter.com/H3llLzT4Vu — Dantes (@doaenel) February 11, 2022

Several requirements such as completing the Path to Partner achievement or having a “large, engaged viewership/following on other services” are needed for Twitch to consider approving a streamer’s Partner application.

Becoming a Partnered streamer on the platform gives perks such as monetization, channel customization, and extended VOD storage.