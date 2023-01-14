Twitch streamer Dantes denied partner status despite pulling 20k viewers

Twitch streamer Dantes (also known as Doaenel) hit over 20k viewers during his Race to Challenger stream, asking if they might partner him on his “21st application”.

Dantes is one of the most rapidly growing streamers not only within League of Legends, but on Twitch. His Race to Challenger event saw him streaming for over 50 hours over the course of 3 days, with his stream viewership capping out at around 23k.

Even in his normal streams, Dantes averages 4-5k viewers. He’s one of the biggest streamers in League of Legends, and yet, he can’t get approved for partner.

While there are a number of reasons why he may be getting denied, people are starting to question why Twitch won’t give him the coveted partner status.

Dantes denied Twitch partnership despite hitting 20k viewers

While he has a pretty large fanbase, Dantes is no stranger to controversy. He was banned from Twitch for having Doaenel as his previous username, with Twitch flagging it as “inappropriate“.

He’s also had a history of bans and restrictions on his accounts in League of Legends for conduct in and out of game, and has regularly swapped accounts. That hasn’t stopped him from repeatedly getting near the top of the League of Legends ranked ladder, though.

With the streamer coming back from his previous Twitch ban with a vengeance and getting near the top of one of Twitch’s biggest games, people are starting to question why he still can’t get partner status.

He’s been applying for Twitch partner for years. Speculation has run rampant about the reasons for which he can’t get his hands on a partnership with the streaming platform, with two leading theories.

The first is that, because his original account got banned, Twitch aren’t too keen on partnering him on his replacement account. The second is that Twitch isn’t partnering him based on the content of his stream and his in-game bans.

While Dantes doesn’t do anything on stream that goes against Twitch’s terms of service, he’s had his fair share of controversial moments, many of which have helped make him the popular streamer he is today.

Dantes has yet to get partnered at the time of writing, but he did manage to hit the peak of the League of Legends ranked ladder and took the number one spot after days worth of gameplay and streaming. Even if he had the top spot taken from him mere minutes before his Race to Challenger ended.