YouTube permanently deletes SteveWillDoIt’s channel for violating Community Guidelines

YouTube has permanently deleted the channel of NELK B oys member SteveWillDoIt, citing violations of its Community Guidelines as reasons for the deletion.

SteveWillDoIt is a major influencer who had over 4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel before it was unceremoniously deleted late on the evening of August 1, 2022.

Alongside his own exploits, Steve is also a prominent member of the NELK Boys, a group of boisterous Canadian-American pranksters whose practical jokes have found them on the end of major drama in the past.

While it’s unclear if a particular prank was the reason for the sudden deletion of Steve’s YouTube channel, the platform claimed that he violated the site’s Community Guidelines in their statement to the influencer.

Steve shared the shocking news to his Instagram account, writing: “Youtube just permanently deleted my channel.”

Instagram: stevewilldoit SteveWillDoIt shared YouTube’s notice of his channel deletion on Instagram.

According to YouTube, it found “severe or repeated violations” of its Community Guidelines.

“If we think a channel severely violates our policies, we take it down to protect other users on our platform.”

The site did offer Steve the chance to appeal their decision “if you believe we’ve made the wrong call,” so it’s possible that fans could see Steve’s channel make a return if he’s able to win them over.

YouTube only deletes channels if there are repeated Community Guidelines violations, “a single case of severe abuse, or channels or accounts dedicated to a policy violation (like hate speech, harassment, or impersonation).”

At this time, it’s still unclear why Steve was banned or if he’ll get his channel back, leaving fans in the dark as they await more information.