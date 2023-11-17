SteveWillDoIt held at gunpoint on live stream – but is it real?

The NELK Boys’ SteveWillDoIt was held at gunpoint by unknown assailants during a recent live stream — but fans are questioning the authenticity of the incident, claiming it could be scripted.

SteveWillDoIt is a popular influencer who is part of the NELK Boys, a group of renowned pranksters who have gotten into a host of viral hijinks over the years.

In summer 2022, SteveWillDoIt was permanently banned from YouTube in a shocking move for violating the platform’s Community Guidelines. A few weeks afterwards, Steve claimed his ban was purportedly due to gambling concerns.

Later that year, Steve made his grand return on Rumble. However, on November 10, he claimed he would be leaving the platform to stream on Kick, where he’s been making content ever since.

YouTube: Full Send Podcast SteveWillDoIt is a prominent content creator who made his home on Rumble until 2023. Now, he’s streaming on Kick.

Viewers question viral clip showing SteveWillDoIt being held at gunpoint

Currently, Steve is streaming his travels in Brazil. During one of his Kick streams on November 16, 2023, Steve and a group of friends were pulled over by a car with flashing blue lights. They were then pulled out of the car and held at gunpoint by masked assailants on the highway in an apparent robbery.

In the stream, Steve appeared to be under the impression that the entire thing was just a “joke” as the assailants continued to search the group before the stream cut off.

However, many netizens aren’t sure that the situation wasn’t completely staged — largely due to the fact that the cameraman was filming the entire thing seemingly undisturbed.

“So nice of these gangsters to let the cameraman film and not touch him,” one user wrote on Twitter/X.

“Not gonna lie, these scripts are ruining IRL [streams],” another said.

Still, others pointed out that Steve himself apparently believed the entire thing to be a “joke,” owing to what he said during the broadcast.

Thus far, it doesn’t look like Steve has posted about the situation on any of his social media profiles, leaving fans in the dark… but the general consensus is that the situation may have been a stunt for his stream.