Sommer Ray hits out at ‘ugly’ ex in cryptic TikTok clip

Internet star and model Sommer Ray threw some shade toward her ex-man in a cryptic TikTok post that’s leaving fans scratching their heads.

Sommer Ray’s dating life has been a hot topic of interest for her fans. The fitness influencer / DJ / model is pretty popular online, boasting over 26 million followers on Instagram and 12 million over on TikTok.

Notably, Sommer Ray got into some beef with ex-man and fellow influencer Tayler Holder back in 2021 after the almost-couple’s romance was squashed before it could become official.

Since then, she’s been connected to Cole Bennett, a well-known producer for rap music videos. The two often posted affectionate selfies together on social media — but now, fans aren’t so sure everything’s on the up and up for this couple.

Article continues after ad

Sommer Ray throws shade at “ugly” ex-boyfriend

On January 24, Sommer posted a short clip to TikTok that’s leaving viewers confused… especially since she disabled any comments on it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the clip, Sommer Ray lipsynced to audio that says, “Now that I’m really looking at him… this b*tch kinda ugly.” The influencer paired it with a caption that read, “When you see a picture of your ex.”

For now, it’s unclear what ex she’s talking about. At the time of writing, it doesn’t look like she’s got any pics of Cole on her Instagram page, and he doesn’t have any photos with Sommer on his, either.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s just as likely that she could be talking about Tayler Holder, who has been the subject of the internet’s ire for some time following murky accusations against him that surfaced back in early 2022.

At the time of writing, it’s not certain who Sommer is talking about, and it doesn’t seem like she’s divulging any more information, leaving curious fans hoping for more deets at some point in the near future.