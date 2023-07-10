Sidemen official store: Where & When is the Sidemen shop opening?

Popular British YouTube group Sidemen have announced the opening of their first clothing store in the UK. If you want to check it out in person, you’ll want to know where it is and when it will open – Here’s everything you need to know.

Making their name from GTA racing videos, the Sidemen have well-established themselves as one of YouTube’s most popular groups out there. Some would even go as far as to consider the group to be the front face of the UK’s YouTube scene, with their iconic ‘Sidemen Sunday’ series being a staple part of their fan’s weekends.

Article continues after ad

During their meteoric rise to fame, the group has been almost inseparable, and even after almost a decade together, they continue to reach new heights. In the past few years, we’ve seen the group grow exponentially — launching several ventures including their own platform Side+ as well as their own fast food chain in Sides, and of course their own merch store with Sidemen Clothing.

Now, fans will be able to pick up Sidemen clothing in person, with the launch of their very first store in the UK.

Article continues after ad

Where is the Sidemen Clothing shop?

In the latest Sidemen Sunday on July 9, the YouTubers have announced that their first in-person Sidemen shop will open in the Bluewater Shopping Centre — located just outside South East London in Dartford.

For years, fans have only been able to get their hands on merch through their online website. But now, fans will have the option to purchase Sidemen Clothing in person.

It’s currently unclear exactly where the store will be located in the Bluewater Shopping Centre, although we expect more information in the coming days.

Article continues after ad

When does the Sidemen Clothing shop open?

According to the announcement, the first-ever in-person Sidemen Clothing store will open Saturday, July 15 at 9 AM BST.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s expected that all seven Sidemen members will be there for the official launch of the store, where there will be also a few surprises in store for fans.

What will the Sidemen Clothing shop sell?

According to a report by KentOnline, the Sidemen store is expected to be 6,000sq ft, and will stock some of the group’s limited edition ranges such as the SDMN X Spongebob Squarepants collab.

Article continues after ad

The Sidemen’s usual range of clothing, activewear, and accessories is also expected to be on sale.

After selling out all 62k seats to fill the London Stadium for the 2023 iteration of the Sidemen Charity football match, it’s clear the group is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

That’s all we know so far regarding the Sidemen’s official store launch. Be sure to check back on Dexerto, as we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.