What is Side+? Cost and features of Sidemen’s new subscription service

UK-based YouTube group ‘The Sidemen’ have launched their very own subscription service, and we’ve got everything fans need to know to get in on their exclusive new club.

The Sidemen are one of the United Kingdom’s most popular YouTube groups. Boasting over 13 million subscribers on their collective channel, the organization is made up of KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, and W2S — all major content creators with millions of subscribers, each.

However, some members of the group have been running into trouble on YouTube as of late. Most recently, rapper, boxer, and influencer KSI has received several strikes on his second channel due to content from his older videos, sparking fear that the channel might get taken down.

Advertisement

It seems that this event has, at least in part, driven the entire group to launch a separate subscription service just for their fans… and it’s got a lot to offer.

What is Side+?

The group first teased Side+ in late August, advertising it as a new subscription-based website full of content exclusively for fans.

The site’s official Twitter page claims that fans will get to participate in special meetups with the Sidemen, enter contests where fans can win Sidemen memorabilia and apparel, and even get involved in special online Q & A sessions with the guys.

Side+ is about community and interacting with our members We're launching a new show where we take questions from the Side+ forums and get you the answers! If we end up picking yours, you get a shoutout in the episode and your name on the screen Prep your best ones! pic.twitter.com/jvcwEuFeJJ — Side+ (@joinsideplus) September 8, 2021

That’s not all; Side+ also appears to feature uncensored and behind-the-scenes content from the group’s YouTube videos — so all those juicy moments cut for YouTube can be viewed for those who want to see them. The guys are even starting up a podcast to dive deep into topics and discussions they otherwise wouldn’t have on their main channel.

Advertisement

How much does Side+ cost?

The Sidemen revealed that a Side+ subscription will cost £6.99 — or about $10 for viewers in America.

£6.99/month Not sure who's going to be the 99p Sideman but see you on the 12th of September! pic.twitter.com/x36d6hxKty — Side+ (@joinsideplus) September 5, 2021

While all the features of Side+ are still being revealed, it’s looking like fans will receive quite a few perks for the price of a fast food meal.

When does Side+ launch?

The Side+ YouTube channel has stated that the site will officially launch on September 12, 2021… just a few days from now.

The Sidemen aren’t the only YouTubers to have launched their own, separate content site for fans; TikTok star Bryce Hall has done something similar with the PAU Club, offering similar behind-the-scenes content and a chance for fans to hang out with the “Party Animal” himself, as well as Logan Paul with his own ‘Maverick Club.’

Advertisement

For now, it looks like the Sidemen have a lot in store for their fans… and it’s coming up fast!