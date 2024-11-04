Sidemen announce return of Charity Match & influencers are already scrambling to take part

The Sidemen Charity football match is returning in 2024, bringing together content creators from all across the globe for a viral game that’s sure to be full of hijinks and unexpected plays.

Each year, prominent British YouTube group ‘The Sidemen’ get together for their annual charity football match, usually conscripting a host of famous influencers to duke it out on the pitch for a good cause.

In previous years, the Charity Match has shattered viewership records and raised millions of dollars for organizations like Rays Of Sunshine, the Teenage Cancer Trust and more.

On November 3, 2024, the Sidemen officially revealed that the Charity Match is returning in a cryptic tweet that’s leaving fans equal parts excited and curious to see who’ll get picked to play.

In fact, a few high-profile creators are already chomping at the bit for a chance to get on the pitch, as seen in a couple of ecstatic tweets from prominent streamer Stable Ronaldo.

“I’LL DO ANYTHING,” he wrote in all caps. “I’LL LITERALLY BE A WATER BOY, ON GOD.”

X: StableRonaldo

Even OpTic Gaming’s Hitch threw his hat into the ring, saying, “This is the year, I can feel it.”

Fans are even making predictions about who they think will get drafted for the game, with many believing that IShowSpeed will likely make a comeback.

In previous years, major names like Speed, MrBeast, Kai Cenat, JiDion, and others have participated in the Charity Match, resulting in some viral moments that even spiked a search for “offside rules” after Kai illegally scored in 2023.

Thus far, little is known about this year’s match, but ticketing information will be revealed on Sunday, November 10.

If initial responses are anything to go by, fans are already pumped for this year’s game — but whether Ronaldo’s begging actually gets a spot remains to be seen.