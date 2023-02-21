Shroud & Summit1g’s accidental DayZ reunion ends in hilarious twist

Twitch stars shroud and Summit1g had an accidental reunion in DayZ recently, and it ended with an unexpectedly hilarious twist.

When it comes to iconic creators on Twitch, Summit1g & shroud are at the top of that list. Having amassed almost 17 million followers between them, the two streamers have been in the industry for over a decade.

They’ve also built a bit of a friendship over the years, playing together when they’re not off checking out new avenues like Summit’s recent interest in racing games.

The pair are so intertwined that they accidentally stumbled upon each other in DayZ, and their interaction ended with a hilarious twist.

Shroud & Summit accidentally reunite on DayZ

During a stream on February 21, Shroud was looting buildings on DayZ when he noticed a couple of people going at it on the edge of the town.

Shroud walked up to one of the people and asked if they could speak, only to be met with a middle finger from the character before Summit1g spoke through the mic.

“What the hell are you doing here,” Summit said. shroud began laughing and pointed his gun at Summit’s character.

“Don’t shoot me, f*cker,” he said.

The two continued to interact while shroud pointed a gun at his friend, only for someone off in the distance to unexpectedly snipe Summit before they could finish their conversation

“Oh! It wasn’t me. I swear it wasn’t me! I didn’t do it,” shroud exclaimed.

The interaction quickly ended, and shroud went on to continue his game like nothing even happened.

This isn’t the first time the two streaming icons have clashed over a video game, and it’s safe to say that it won’t be the last.