Shroud reveals his “dream” job after he finishes Twitch streaming career 

Shroud’s fans hope he will stream for many years to come, but if he ever decides to call it quits, he’s repeatedly said that his dream is to invest in a game studio and help develop a triple-A title.

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek’s passion for video games is second to none. It’s probably why he streams everything from Apex Legends, Escape from Tarkov, and Valorant, to World of Warcraft and Cyberpunk 2077. The list goes on and on.

Hopefully, he streams for many years to come, and that’s exactly what he plans on doing. However, he has put some thought into other dreams and ambitions, and one of them is to invest in a game studio and oversee the development of a game.

“If I was worth hundreds of millions of dollars… I would invest a large chunk of money into a game studio,” he said. “That’s like a dream of mine. Even having no or very low amounts of knowledge on the whole thing, I think it’d be a really fun thing to learn and do.”

“When it comes to being a part of something bigger, that’s what I want to be a part of,” he added. “That’s my bigger thing that I want to be a part of someday.” It’s something Shroud’s fans would love to see as well.

One fan asked him why he doesn’t band together with other streamers to develop a game, and he explained that it’s easier said than done. “You would need way more than that,” he said. “It’s possible, but the streamers couldn’t fund it. They wouldn’t have enough money. They would need outside help.”

“The more ambitious the project, the more expensive it is,” he added. “You’re looking at hundreds of millions of dollars. Unless you want to make something kind of cheap and shitty… [and] chances are they wouldn’t want to [do that].”

The relevant part of the video starts at 3:26.

Unfortunately, Shroud probably won’t take the first step towards his dream and invest in a game studio anytime soon.

He’s still too busy streaming most days day and creating content for his fans, which is fair enough.

Still, it’s exciting to know that it could happen down the track, especially if he ever decides to stop streaming. But hopefully, that never happens, and he ends up doing both.