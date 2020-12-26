Logo
Shroud reveals his “dream” job after he finishes Twitch streaming career 

Published: 26/Dec/2020 5:59

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shroud’s fans hope he will stream for many years to come, but if he ever decides to call it quits, he’s repeatedly said that his dream is to invest in a game studio and help develop a triple-A title.

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek’s passion for video games is second to none. It’s probably why he streams everything from Apex Legends, Escape from Tarkov, and Valorant, to World of Warcraft and Cyberpunk 2077. The list goes on and on.

Hopefully, he streams for many years to come, and that’s exactly what he plans on doing. However, he has put some thought into other dreams and ambitions, and one of them is to invest in a game studio and oversee the development of a game.

It’s not the first time Shroud confessed that his dream is to invest in a game studio.

“If I was worth hundreds of millions of dollars… I would invest a large chunk of money into a game studio,” he said. “That’s like a dream of mine. Even having no or very low amounts of knowledge on the whole thing, I think it’d be a really fun thing to learn and do.”

“When it comes to being a part of something bigger, that’s what I want to be a part of,” he added. “That’s my bigger thing that I want to be a part of someday.” It’s something Shroud’s fans would love to see as well.

One fan asked him why he doesn’t band together with other streamers to develop a game, and he explained that it’s easier said than done. “You would need way more than that,” he said. “It’s possible, but the streamers couldn’t fund it. They wouldn’t have enough money. They would need outside help.”

“The more ambitious the project, the more expensive it is,” he added. “You’re looking at hundreds of millions of dollars. Unless you want to make something kind of cheap and shitty… [and] chances are they wouldn’t want to [do that].”

The relevant part of the video starts at 3:26.

Unfortunately, Shroud probably won’t take the first step towards his dream and invest in a game studio anytime soon.

He’s still too busy streaming most days day and creating content for his fans, which is fair enough.

Still, it’s exciting to know that it could happen down the track, especially if he ever decides to stop streaming. But hopefully, that never happens, and he ends up doing both.

Dixie D’Amelio opens up on mental health struggle in new song “Roommates”

Published: 26/Dec/2020 0:18 Updated: 26/Dec/2020 3:01

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Dixie D’Amelio opened up about her mental health struggles in a heartfelt post on Instagram and revealed that her new song, “Roommates,” which Demi Lovato wrote, is all about them.

Dixie D’Amelio’s latest single, “Roommates,” is all about her experience with anxiety and depression, which most people can relate to. It’s a powerful and moving song, and a talented team of songwriters, including Demi Lovato, helped her write it.

However, she anticipated that some fans might be concerned that it’s her third song that touches on sadness and depression. So, she opened up about her mental health struggles in a heartfelt post on Instagram and explained that making music about them is therapeutic.

“Mental health is something I really struggle with every day, and music has become the best way for me to express this,” she said. “I would love to continue talking to you guys about mental health awareness because it really is so important.” 

“I’ve struggled getting the courage to open up in the past, but over time I hope to get more comfortable. I love working with music and sharing it, and so I will continue to do what I love because I know there are many who can relate.”

She also added that pressures from the internet and “negative commentary” on social media have only added to her struggle. However, she’s working towards getting a clearer headspace.

“Anxiety and depression have taken over my life… to the point where sometimes the only thoughts in my mind are to not be here anymore. It’s been so hard to see how many amazing things are going on in my life when my mind just isn’t in the right place,” she added.

“The internet and its negative commentary played a big part. I shouldn’t read comments, and I’m working on that. I’m also working on how to show my true self every day and not spend time on trying to look ‘perfect’ for the internet.”

 

Dixie D’Amelio’s family and friends, including Charli D’Amelio, James Charles, and Larray, all commented and said how proud they were of her. It’s a sentiment that her fans and followers have shared.

It’s important to be open about mental health issues and to encourage others to do the same.

Dixie D’Amelio’s songs, and even her social media posts, will hopefully light the way for others. At the very least, it will give them something to connect to.