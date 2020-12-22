Logo
Shroud reveals how much longer he’ll stream & the only reason he’d stop

Published: 22/Dec/2020 21:07 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 21:36

by Michael Gwilliam
Shroud streams on Twitch
Twitch/shroud

With Twitch star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek still one of the platform’s most popular streamers, the 26-year-old explained what it would take for him to stop streaming for good.

Despite his brief stint of moving to Mixer after being offered a lucrative deal, shroud has been one of Twitch’s biggest stars, playing a variety of games such as Valorant, Escape from Tarkov and Cyberpunk 2077 with thousands of viewers.

That said, according to the former CSGO pro, it’s possible that he would give up streaming for good, but only if the right circumstances were met.

After being asked by a viewer how many years he had left in the tank streaming, the Canadian laughed, but gave his best to answer the “deep question.”

Shroud Dr Disrespect Twitch Ban
Twitch/shroud
Shroud streams a number of different games.

“I feel like I’ll be streaming so long as I enjoy playing video games,” he explained. “If I ever lose that enjoyment of playing video games, then I’ll stop.”

It makes sense that shroud would only cease to stream if his love of games vanished. Grzesiek isn’t one to venture outside of the gaming realm by entering the world of IRL streaming. So, if video games were off the table, so too would streaming.

However, shroud has his doubts that this will ever be the case.

“That’s very unlikely. I feel like I’m still a kid on Christmas when a new game comes out, you know?” he continued. “I think I’ll be doing this for another ten years minimum.”

The idea of a 36 or 40-year-old shroud clicking heads and competing against gamers who have yet to even be born sure sounds outlandish, but we’re entering uncharted territory in the streaming sphere.

“The question is: how many people will still be watching me and be growing old with me as a streamer?” he pondered. “I’ve seen some familiar names over years of streaming. So, some people are still sticking around.”

It will be amazing to see what the future holds for all these superstar streamers as the years continue to pass by. Until then, he’s one of the most entertaining people to watch on the platform.

Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect still one of Twitch’s top Warzone streamers in 2020 despite ban

Published: 22/Dec/2020 18:34 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 18:49

by Michael Gwilliam
YouTube/DrDisrespect

Dr Disrespect Warzone

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect may have been banned from Twitch in 2020 under mysterious circumstances, but that hasn’t stopped the two-time from remaining on of the top Warzone players on the platform according to a new report.

Even though Dr Disrespect was randomly permanently banned from Twitch back in June, his numbers were still high enough for him to remain the eighth most-watched Warzone streamer of 2020.

The report by the esports betting site Unikrn states that Doc had a whopping 12,213,359 hours watched on Twitch while playing Warzone in 2020. This put him ahead of Cloakzy and German sensation MontanaBlack88 who rounded out the top ten.

This is quite staggering considering just how much of the year Dr Disrespect missed on Twitch, with the streamer only being on Twitch for half of it.

Dr Disrespect streams on YouTube
YouTube/DrDisrespect
Dr Disrespect has been seeing success on YouTube.

Since the ban, Doc has started to broadcast on YouTube, but the report only takes into account Twitch statistics, which firmly show that the two-time was ahead of most of the pact when it came to drawing Warzone viewers.

“The real story here is Dr Disrespect still featuring in the top 10 after a strange set of circumstances,” a spokesperson for Unikrn said. “If he ever does make a triumphant return to Twitch – like Ninja has, we could see the Doc competing with NICKMERCS for next year’s crown.”

Sullygnome
Dr Disrespect remains in the top 8 Warzone streamers.

Speaking of NICKMERCS, the FaZe steamer was by far the most-watched when it came to Warzone, having 55,091,555 hours watched.

nickmercs twitch awkward
YouTube/NICKMERCS
NICKMERCS dominated Warzone’s Twitch numbers.

“NICKMERCS remains the king of Call of Duty streaming after picking up nearly one million Twitch followers in 2020 from his Warzone content. He’s now the go-to guy for updates and hacks, keeping his content engaging and relevant to his audience,” the spokesperson explained.

In a distant second place was TimTheTatMan with 26,510,017 followed by Swagg at 21,921,237 and Symfuhny just behind him with 21,733,109.

Tfue, HusKerrs and TeePee come next, rounding out the most-watched Warzone streamers.

With 2020 coming to a close, it will be interesting to see what the new year will bring for Warzone and the streaming world, especially now that Black Ops Cold War has joined the battle royale’s ecosystem.