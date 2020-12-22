Shroud reveals how much longer he’ll stream & the only reason he’d stop

With Twitch star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek still one of the platform’s most popular streamers, the 26-year-old explained what it would take for him to stop streaming for good.

Despite his brief stint of moving to Mixer after being offered a lucrative deal, shroud has been one of Twitch’s biggest stars, playing a variety of games such as Valorant, Escape from Tarkov and Cyberpunk 2077 with thousands of viewers.

That said, according to the former CSGO pro, it’s possible that he would give up streaming for good, but only if the right circumstances were met.

After being asked by a viewer how many years he had left in the tank streaming, the Canadian laughed, but gave his best to answer the “deep question.”

“I feel like I’ll be streaming so long as I enjoy playing video games,” he explained. “If I ever lose that enjoyment of playing video games, then I’ll stop.”

It makes sense that shroud would only cease to stream if his love of games vanished. Grzesiek isn’t one to venture outside of the gaming realm by entering the world of IRL streaming. So, if video games were off the table, so too would streaming.

However, shroud has his doubts that this will ever be the case.

“That’s very unlikely. I feel like I’m still a kid on Christmas when a new game comes out, you know?” he continued. “I think I’ll be doing this for another ten years minimum.”

The idea of a 36 or 40-year-old shroud clicking heads and competing against gamers who have yet to even be born sure sounds outlandish, but we’re entering uncharted territory in the streaming sphere.

“The question is: how many people will still be watching me and be growing old with me as a streamer?” he pondered. “I’ve seen some familiar names over years of streaming. So, some people are still sticking around.”

It will be amazing to see what the future holds for all these superstar streamers as the years continue to pass by. Until then, he’s one of the most entertaining people to watch on the platform.