Shroud returns to streaming after having to evacuate home - Dexerto

Top Twitch streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek was forced to evacuate his California home due to the rampant spread of wildfires, forcing him into a streaming hiatus, but he’s now back home, safe and well.

Originally from Canada, shroud has been living in California for the last few years, while his streaming popularity boomed following his exit from professional Counter-Strike.

He’s already been forced into a number of streaming breaks, most infamously after he fell from his scooter and broke his wrist – a major injury for one of the world’s foremost names in FPS aiming skills.

He then took a break following the collapse of Mixer, which he had moved to in a multi-million dollar deal, before returning to Twitch as Microsoft their merged the platform with Facebook Gaming.

Shroud evacuates home

On October 27, Grzesiek was forced into another break, but this time far out of his control. His partner, fellow streamer Bnans, explained on Twitter: “We had to evacuate our home yesterday because of the fires. Stressful day yesterday relocating but we’re safe and waiting to see if we can return to our home.”

Shroud confirmed the news, saying, “Will keep y’all posted. Streams hopefully resume soon.”

Will keep y'all posted. Streams hopefully resume soon. https://t.co/64kJ5IOC8E — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) October 28, 2020

Major forest fires have been raging across the west coast of the United States, and two separate fires forced the evacuation of around 90,000 people on October 28.

Thankfully, shroud and Bnan’s evacuation was not a lengthy one, and he was permitted to return home on October 29.

And, it didn’t take long for the streaming superstar to fire up his broadcast right away, making this one of his shorter breaks, although perhaps the scariest.

He jumped right into the action by streaming new release Watch Dogs, and resumed as normal. Fans of the streamer will be happy he wasn’t forced into another extended hiatus from streaming, as he’s already been out of action a fair bit this year.

Currently sitting comfortably as the third most-followed streamer on the platform, he’s outdone only by Tfue and Ninja. Although with Tfue more than a million followers ahead, reclaiming his second-place spot since his return to the Amazon-owned platform may be out of reach.