DragonForce's Herman Li banned from Twitch amid DMCA drama - Dexerto

DragonForce’s Herman Li banned from Twitch amid DMCA drama

Published: 27/Oct/2020 13:36 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 13:50

by Lauren Bergin
Herman Li Ban
Twitch: HermanLi

Herman Li Twitch

Popular music streamer and DragonForce guitarist Herman Li has had his Twitch account banned on October 27, with the reason still unknown.

In a shock move, Twitch has suspended popular musician Herman Li from streaming on the platform, which he uses to provide insight into the life of professional musicians, as well as to shred his guitar like the metal God that he is.

Known for being the lead guitarist of Grammy-winning heavy rock group DragonForce – the masterminds behind the infamous ‘Through the Fire and Flames’ that dominated every Guitar Hero players’ childhood, Li has been praised over the years for his musical talents.

The guitarist has become somewhat of an icon on the platform, so it shocked fans to see his channel was no longer available.

Twitch/Hermanli
Li has become not only a DragonForce icon, but a Twitch one too.

Is this a DMCA ban?

At the time of writing, the reason for Li’s ban is unknown. Twitch does not comment on moderation decisions as a matter of privacy.

Speculation though, is that the artist has been banned as part of the new wave of DMCA strikes that have been sweeping across Twitch. As a musical streamer, DMCA makes the lives of musicians particularly difficult. Many have and may be banned in the future due to these new regulations – even if they are playing their own music.

In April, Li was livid as Universal muted his music on YouTube.

Neither Li nor Twitch have elaborated on why the ban has taken place. No matter the reason though, this news comes will come as a shock to both Li and his fans, especially when he addressed the Twitch ban situation directly on stream back in June, reassuring other streamers that using his band’s music would not result in a DMCA strike.

Li stated that: “We know all these crazy things are happening on Twitch, people getting banned, people getting taken down, DMCA, I can tell you, you can play any song from the latest DragonForce album, Extreme Power Metal, and you will not get a strike. I assure you, you will be ok. Because we are very good friends with our people from the record label, who also love Twitch, so you will not have a problem.”

We will update this story if more details on the reason behind Li’s suspension become clear.

Twitch streamer reveals hilarious reason she won’t sleep with plants

Published: 27/Oct/2020 13:04

by David Purcell
Karii streamer
Karii, Instagram / Unsplash

Twitch streamers are always coming out with hilarious things as they broadcast, but your body might not be ready for this one. Apparently, people should not sleep in the same room as plants. 

The Just Chatting section is always jam-packed with weird and wonderful content. One day, you might find yourself watching somebody do some body painting or dancing, while others will just sit down and talk about what’s on their mind.

Well, on October 26, streamer Karii decided to go for the latter. The Portuguese creator has over 10,000 followers on her channel and has been growing right through 2020, but her latest theory might well be the one that gets the most sets of eyes on her content.

She doesn’t think sleeping with plants is healthy, which may raise eyebrows to begin with, but her explanation is even better.

Plant in house
Pixabay
Household plants are a problem for this streamer.

Twitch streamer explains her plants theory

After being asked about a plant in the background, Karii quickly brushed off suggestions it might be real – saying a real one that used to be in her room had died.

So, she bought a fake to replace it. The reason why plants are no longer near her bed, however, is where the whole thing gets a little confusing.”I don’t recommend to have plants inside your house,” she said. “I just bought a fake one because I don’t want to kill plants.

“And also it’s not healthy. I heard it’s not healthy to have plants in the same room you sleep in, because plants remove your oxygen. I’m not joking, it’s actually not that healthy to have plants in your room. I’m not joking.”

The entire time the Twitch streamer was smiling and laughing throughout the explanation, so you have to presume – or indeed hope – that she’s not being totally serious. “Plants breathe too!” she concluded, moving onto other subjects.

For those who haven’t got a science textbook next to them right now, plants, of course, absorb carbon dioxide from the air and emit oxygen in return. So, right off the bat, this strange theory was laughed off by the chat.

The Twitch clip has been doing the rounds since it was captured, with over 18,000 views at the time of writing.