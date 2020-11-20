PewDiePie reveals how he did Ryan Reynolds "dirty" with hilarious story - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg revealed a hilarious story about when he met Marvel Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds. The Swedish star explained how he wronged the Hollywood star after taking selfies together.

With over 107 million subscribers to his channel in 2020, PewDiePie is undisputedly one of the most popular entertainers in the entire world. During a November upload, the 31-year-old reminisced about his entire career.

During the reflective episode, Kjellberg opened up about how he once meant Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds. The YouTuber apologized to the star after confessing that he had hilariously did him “dirty” with an Instagram post from 2016.

PewDiePie reveals hilarious Ryan Reynolds story

While going through his entire Instagram history, the popular YouTuber stopped at the year 2016 to explain a picture he had taken with Ryan Reynolds. Pewds confessed to his fans that he had done the Deadpool actor “dirty” by uploading the selfie to his social media.

“I met Ryan Reynolds in the screen room. He is the only celebrity I’ve ever asked for a selfie, and I still feel bad for asking for it. But he was really nice about it. And I did him dirty,” he said, before apologizing directly to the Hollywood star. “Ryan, if you are watching I’m sorry.”

The personality revealed how he hilariously wronged the Marvel alum: “I had two photos I could pick from. One where I looked good, and one where you looked good. But there wasn’t one where we both looked good, and I did you dirty. I’m sorry.”

(Topic starts at 15:58)

PewDiePie added that Reynolds still looked “really good” despite going with the less flattering photo. He met the actor while visiting America during a promo tour in 2016, where he went on various late night shows such as Conan O’Brien.

While Kjellberg is the undoubtedly YouTube’s biggest star with over 107 million subscribers, he also admitted that he was socially awkward four years ago when going on television. Pewds stated that he wished he could do it again now that he has more confidence.