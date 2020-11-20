 PewDiePie reveals how he did Ryan Reynolds "dirty" with hilarious story - Dexerto
PewDiePie reveals how he did Ryan Reynolds “dirty” with hilarious story

Published: 20/Nov/2020 20:56

by Brent Koepp
YouTube: PewDiePie / Instagram: @vancityreynolds

PewDiePie

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg revealed a hilarious story about when he met Marvel Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds. The Swedish star explained how he wronged the Hollywood star after taking selfies together.

With over 107 million subscribers to his channel in 2020, PewDiePie is undisputedly one of the most popular entertainers in the entire world. During a November upload, the 31-year-old reminisced about his entire career.

During the reflective episode, Kjellberg opened up about how he once meant Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds. The YouTuber apologized to the star after confessing that he had hilariously did him “dirty” with an Instagram post from 2016.

Instagram photo of YouTuber PewDiePie posing with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds.
Instagram: @pewdiepie
The Swedish YouTuber met the Deadpool actor in 2016.

PewDiePie reveals hilarious Ryan Reynolds story

While going through his entire Instagram history, the popular YouTuber stopped at the year 2016 to explain a picture he had taken with Ryan Reynolds. Pewds confessed to his fans that he had done the Deadpool actor “dirty” by uploading the selfie to his social media.

“I met Ryan Reynolds in the screen room. He is the only celebrity I’ve ever asked for a selfie, and I still feel bad for asking for it. But he was really nice about it. And I did him dirty,” he said, before apologizing directly to the Hollywood star. “Ryan, if you are watching I’m sorry.”

The personality revealed how he hilariously wronged the Marvel alum: “I had two photos I could pick from. One where I looked good, and one where you looked good. But there wasn’t one where we both looked good, and I did you dirty. I’m sorry.”

(Topic starts at 15:58)

PewDiePie added that Reynolds still looked “really good” despite going with the less flattering photo. He met the actor while visiting America during a promo tour in 2016, where he went on various late night shows such as Conan O’Brien.

While Kjellberg is the undoubtedly YouTube’s biggest star with over 107 million subscribers, he also admitted that he was socially awkward four years ago when going on television. Pewds stated that he wished he could do it again now that he has more confidence.

Charli D’Amelio shuts down accusations of using racial slur in video

Published: 20/Nov/2020 20:07 Updated: 20/Nov/2020 20:10

by Dexerto
Charli D'Amelio speaks to the camera during a video.
YouTube: Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio has experienced a rough few days, losing over a million followers after critics took issue with a joke she made during dinner — but now, a fellow influencer is accusing her of using a racial slur in a resurfaced video.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most-followed content creator, at one point reaching well over 99 million followers just this month.

However, the 16-year-old internet superstar has begun to lose followers by the millions, after critics took offense to a joke she made during a family dinner, where she appeared to complain about not reaching 100 million followers in the span of a single year.

She took to Instagram live shortly after the mass unfollowing began, revealing that she’d even been sent death threats over the scandal — but now, a popular YouTuber is accusing Charli of using a racial slur, adding even more fuel to the fire.

Charli D'Amelio is shown next to Chef Aaron May.
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family
Charli D’Amelio has come under fire for a joke she made during an episode of “Dinner with the D’Amelios.”

The YouTuber shared a video that appeared to show Charli and older sister Dixie rapping along to a song that dropped the slur, although the audio appeared to be highly distorted and a fan had zoomed in on Charli’s face.

Charli, having already clapped back at this particular YouTuber before, was quick to shut down the rumors by sharing the original video, which was markedly different than the version that had been spread online.

@trishlikefish88##stitch with @valerioleaked ##greenscreen♬ original sound – trishapaytas

In the real video, Charli and Dixie sing along to a number of different songs, the audio for which is not distorted, and never drop a slur throughout the video’s entirety.

“If you would like to see Dixie and I dancing with the actual sound, feel free to check out my Instagram story,” Charli said of the situation.

It seems like critics are doing everything they can to shut down the young star’s success, even after she tearfully explained that her 100 million follower “joke” was because she had something special in store for her fans, should she have reached the milestone in time.

Being defended by the likes of James Charles and others, it seems like Charli has a good support system in place — but this drama just goes to show how truly brutal the internet can be when it picks a target.