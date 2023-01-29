xQc gives advice for OTK viewerships problems

xQc recently voiced his thoughts on the OTK situation and how they could change things to increase viewership on their channel.

One of the biggest streamers on Twitch, xQc, recently talked about OTK’s viewership problem on his stream with suggestions of what they could do to improve.

OTK, otherwise known as One True King, is an American media company that was formed in 2020. Its lineup of creators are ones like Asmongold, Mizkif, Emiru, and Sodapoppin.

A number of streamers who are a part of the organization have departed in the past few months, with the most recent being BruceDropEmOff, whose channel is currently unavailable for violations.

Article continues after ad

OTK’s viewership problem

OTK has lost three of its streamers since mid-December. Rich Campbell was the first, forced to resign amid sexual assault allegations. Jschlatt then left two days before Christmas of his own decision.

The most recent departure is BruceDropEmOff. A Twitter post on Jan 24 from his account announced that he was leaving the OTK organization.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Bruce recently went on a stream with Mizkif, who has had a sexual assault case against him, and the two streamer communities did not mesh well. In a Youtube video after the event, Bruce went on his stream to talk about what had happened and how the clash of their communities began.

Article continues after ad

xQc offers advice on what to do

Amidst all of the things going on internally and externally with OTK, a side effect is that the channel’s viewership has gone down.

In a recent xQc stream, he states that they should “double down” on their streams where they have four to six people on, and bump it up to ten or fifteen people on the stream instead.

“I’ve never seen these guys generate content on their own, it’s always with a bunch of people,” xQc says in the clip. Thinking that if they have more people in their streams, it could generate more views and interactions.

Article continues after ad

How OTK will move forward is unclear, as things seem to remain unsteady. However, their presence on Twitch is still strong and fans look to seeing what will be done in time.