Shroud admits he shouldn’t be “allowed” into tarik’s Valorant Pro City 10-man server

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is no stranger to high-level play in whatever game he’s fixated on, but the streamer feels that he shouldn’t be let into tarik’s popular ‘Pro City’ 10-man Valorant server due to him not reaching the current requirements in place.

High-ranking Valorant players have run into several issues whilst climbing the ladder in Riot’s tactical shooter over the past few weeks. With stream snipers and crypto-betters throwing a good portion of their games on purpose, it’s no surprise that high-profile players have vented their frustrations on the matter.

Fortunately, Tarik “tarik” Celik has crafted a solution to this problem in the form of the Valorant Pro City server. This server was essentially created by tarik as an alternative to Valorant ranked ladder, allowing permitted individuals to join custom matches with each other in order to avoid the issues on the official ladder experience.

Shroud has had quite close ties with tarik over the years, due to their time spent competing in CSGO and also their more recent time under the same org at Sentinels. However, despite the close ties with the owner of the server, shroud feels as if he shouldn’t join the prestigious group. At least, not just yet.

Shroud explained in a recent broadcast that he feels as if he shouldn’t be “allowed” into the Valorant Pro City server, stating that “I don’t think I should be allowed in.

“I don’t meet any of the requirements. I’m not a pro. Wasn’t a pro recently. I’m not Immortal 3 with 500+ hours. And I’m not a top 50 Radiant. I literally don’t meet any of the requirements to get into Pro City.”

Shroud has been delving into other games aside from Valorant since his departure from Sentinels, with games such as World of Warcraft and Escape from Tarkov among the the top of his list. From this, it’s pretty clear that shroud isn’t super focused on Valorant right at this moment, but it’s definitely possible we see him return to the big leagues if that competitive itch comes back again anytime soon.

For now though, don’t expect to see shroud in any custom 10-man Valorant lobbies in the near future, and the former pro-turned-streaming superstar appears just fine with that.