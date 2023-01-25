Alinity explains why she doesn’t believe BruceDropEmOff’s reason for leaving OTK

Twitch star Alinity expressed some doubts about BruceDropEmOff’s reasons for parting ways with OTK after the streamer suddenly left the organization.

Popular Twitch streamer BruceDropEmOff first joined entertainment group OTK (short for ‘One True King’) in March 2022 to much fanfare and excitement from viewers.

Less than a year later, though, Bruce suddenly split with the group, announcing his departure in a tweet that instantly went viral on January 24.

Theories abounded as to why Bruce unceremoniously left the organization, with some guessing that it had to do with the controversy surrounding OTK streamer Mizkif, who was accused of covering up a sexual assault last year.

Since then, Mizkif had been removed from the group’s board of directors and had returned to streaming for some time — but Bruce claimed he left for other reasons.

“The reason I left is because I didn’t want to be seen as the Black person that was gonna carry them to the triumph and hold the sword and take all the heat, looking bad,” he said in a live stream following his departure.

That’s not all; he had some harsh words for Mizkif, as well, lashing out at his former coworker in a heated rant where he claimed he “should have left when your b*tch a** got exposed.”

However, fellow Twitch streamer Alinity isn’t convinced that Bruce’s explanation is the real reason why he cut ties with OTK.

Alinity doesn’t believe BruceDropEmOff’s explanation for leaving OTK

She gave her thoughts on the subject in a January 25 stream, citing a friendly broadcast that Bruce and Mizkif had shared just prior to his departure from the team.

“I actually don’t think it’s that,” she began. “Because if that was his reasoning, he would have probably felt that a long time ago, right? Like what changed between the stream he did with Miz, where they were really happy and having a good time, to yesterday when he quit?”

“I think it had to do with whatever his community’s response to him hanging out with Mizkif was. I will die on my words, and I really believe that’s what it was.”

Bruce did mention his community disliking Mizkif during his most recent statement about the streamer after leaving OTK, likely referencing leaked texts that showed Miz using racial slurs — but for now, that’s all we know.