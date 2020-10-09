 Shroud says Apex Legends is still the best BR despite one major issue - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Shroud says Apex Legends is still the best BR despite one major issue

Published: 9/Oct/2020 12:32

by Jacob Hale
Shroud on Apex Legends
Twitch: shroud / Respawn Entertainment

shroud

Twitch streamer and FPS extraordinaire Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has mastered any shooter that comes his way, but believes Apex Legends is still the best battle royale, despite having one key issue with it.

Throughout the game’s existence, shroud has frequently had an on/off relationship with it, at times clearly in love with it before falling back on other games to keep things fresh.

This is somewhat dissimilar to a lot of the top streamers, who will stick to one game almost permanently until something new comes out, as we’ve seen with the likes of Fortnite and Warzone.

As more of a variety streamer, shroud likes to share the love, but has now returned to the Apex grind once again.

Caustic Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Aftermarket brought a number of changes to Apex Legends including a new LTM, Caustic heirloom, Legend balancing, and more.

During an October 8 Twitch stream, shroud was asked if he’s enjoying grinding Respawn’s battle royale once again — and he clearly was.

“Apex is, by far, still the best BR,” he said, clearly not even entertaining the idea that there’s any better on the market. That’s not to say he thinks it’s perfect though, and did mention what his main gripe with the game was.

“I don’t want to ruin their work or anything, but people expect updates faster, and they don’t deliver it that quickly. But Apex is still the best BR, regardless of their speed of content.”

Shroud also goes on to mention that he’s really enjoying the new Flashpoint LTM, which sees healing items removed in favor of healing “zones,” where you can go to regen both health and shields.

Clearly, shroud is loving life on Apex once again since the start of the Aftermarket event, and if updates came a little quicker we could maybe see the former CS pro make it his main game on a more permanent basis.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev explains why Loba can’t receive a massive buff

Published: 9/Oct/2020 10:26

by Connor Bennett
Respawn/EA

Loba

An Apex Legends dev has explained why they can’t buff Loba too far and put her up with some of the game’s best characters despite continued requests for her to receive a boost.

Loba was added to Apex Legends’ roster of characters back at the start of Season 5, with her thieving abilities shaking up how the game is played by some fans. 

However, as Season 5 turned into Season 6, Loba mains repeatedly requested that the character be buffed in some way in order to prevent her from quickly fading away from games and not being used at all.

While other legends have become stronger, Loba has pretty much stayed the same, and while some fans still want her to be as strong as Wraith or Pathfinder, Respawn aren’t looking to do that. 

Respawn/EA
Loba joined the Apex Games in Season 5, but isn’t as strong as some players want.

Respawn developer Daniel Klein explained that while Loba’s looting power could be in line for a buff, there isn’t too much wriggle room for her outside of being guaranteed a gold weapon. 

The dev added that they “can do serious damage to the fun of a game by making changes that individually don’t seem broken,” and pushing everyone up to the top level in terms of power makes it a character-based game like Overwatch rather than a gun vs gun experience. 

“Say we give Loba the ability to teleport quickly and silently and suddenly you’re losing fights not because the other team planned an ambush or executed better, but because they saw you and reacted to you by putting one of their members behind you. And of course, you’ll say cool we can counter that with OTHER abilities, but now we’re talking about a game of ability vs ability rather than gun vs gun,” Klein explained, reinforcing that Apex should be a gun vs gun game.

Comment from discussion DanielZKlein’s comment from discussion "Aftermarket Patch-notes".

In terms of Loba being given a buff, sure, there will be ways that Respawn can do so, but she might never be the top class legend that some were expecting when she first arrived on the scene. 

Yet, everyone plays a role and if that means she’s outside the meta but still fun enough for her fans to use her, well, that’s not the worst spot at the end of the day.