Shroud says Apex Legends is still the best BR despite one major issue - Dexerto

Twitch streamer and FPS extraordinaire Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has mastered any shooter that comes his way, but believes Apex Legends is still the best battle royale, despite having one key issue with it.

Throughout the game’s existence, shroud has frequently had an on/off relationship with it, at times clearly in love with it before falling back on other games to keep things fresh.

This is somewhat dissimilar to a lot of the top streamers, who will stick to one game almost permanently until something new comes out, as we’ve seen with the likes of Fortnite and Warzone.

As more of a variety streamer, shroud likes to share the love, but has now returned to the Apex grind once again.

During an October 8 Twitch stream, shroud was asked if he’s enjoying grinding Respawn’s battle royale once again — and he clearly was.

“Apex is, by far, still the best BR,” he said, clearly not even entertaining the idea that there’s any better on the market. That’s not to say he thinks it’s perfect though, and did mention what his main gripe with the game was.

“I don’t want to ruin their work or anything, but people expect updates faster, and they don’t deliver it that quickly. But Apex is still the best BR, regardless of their speed of content.”

Shroud also goes on to mention that he’s really enjoying the new Flashpoint LTM, which sees healing items removed in favor of healing “zones,” where you can go to regen both health and shields.

Clearly, shroud is loving life on Apex once again since the start of the Aftermarket event, and if updates came a little quicker we could maybe see the former CS pro make it his main game on a more permanent basis.