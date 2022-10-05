Shaq roasts Logan Paul for wearing ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’ glasses

Virginia is an entertainment writer and an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

YouTube star Logan Paul sat down with the legendary Shaquille O’Neal for an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he ended up getting mercilessly roasted by the former pro baller.

Logan Paul scored the literal biggest guest of his career with Shaq in an October 5 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

The 7’1 celebrity athlete sat down with Logan, George Jankos, and Mike Majlak to discuss his life as a former NBA star and current sports analyst… but the conversation kept getting interrupted with some hilarious quips from Shaq.

To start, Shaq couldn’t help but roast Paul’s ‘short shorts,’ asking the YouTuber to please “close his legs” when speaking to him.

Shaq mercilessly roasts Logan Paul on IMPAULSIVE podcast

“Do me a favor, close your legs when you’re talking to me,” Shaq joked before imitating Paul’s pose right in front of George Jankos. “Do you see him?”

“Woah, dude! You almost slapped your d**k in my face!” George joked.

YouTube: IMPAULSIVE

Shaq was ready with the zingers all evening, even going on to compare Logan’s clear glasses frames to those of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, the subject of a controversial Netflix show.

“Why do you look more like a dad than Shaq does?” Co-host Mike Majlak asked Logan.

“Is it the glasses?” Logan asked. “These are new.”

“I know, I seen the Jeffery Dahmer joints,” Shaq slyly replied, sparking laughter from the entire audience.

“What the f**k is going on?” Logan laughed. “What did I do wrong?”

“You’ve been watching Netflix,” Shaq shot back. “So have I. I’m on episode six right now.”

(Topic begins at 2:31)

Of course, those were far from the only jokes Shaq had on hand; in fact, the first words out of his mouth on the show were: “All that money you’re making and you couldn’t get a bigger stage?”

It’s clear that Shaq enjoyed his time on Logan Paul’s podcast, and the crew were able to banter about while still discussing more serious topics and stories from O’Neil’s life.

This is just the latest major guest that Logan has had on his podcast, following the appearance of wrestling star Roman Reigns on the show in September.