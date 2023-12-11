Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams announce the birth of twin boys via surrogacy

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams’ surrogacy journey is at an end, the couple just announcing the birth of their twin boys.

YouTuber Shane Dawson and his husband Ryland Adams have been sporadically documenting their surrogacy journey since announcing their plans to have a baby in March 2022.

Since the initial announcement, the couple revealed they are having not one child but two. Dawson and Adams were relatively quiet following the news that they were having twins, save for a brief update on particulars like meeting the surrogate and deciding on a hospital.

After a period of silence, they announced their new parenthood and the birth of twin boys Jet Parker Adams Yaw and Max Chandler Adams Yaw on December 7, 2023. In a post on Shane Dawson’s Instagram, the couple celebrated the arrival of their children.

“There’s no words to express how it feels to be the fathers of these two beautiful boys,” Dawson and Adams wrote in a statement from both of them. The couple called the moment “the best day of our entire lives”, and explained that “nothing else will ever compare”.

The statement was accompanied by photos of both Dawson and Adams holding their newborn children in hospital. A final shot reveals that the buys have been discharged and taken them home.

Dawson and Adams have announced that they do not plan to feature the twins in any future content for the time being but wanted to share the announcement with their followers.

“We probably won’t be showing much of them in the future but because many of you have been on the journey with us we felt it was right to show the destination,” they explained.

Ryland Vlogs / YouTube Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams have been documenting their surrogacy journey via vlogs.

Despite the controversy surrounding Dawson since he was ‘canceled’ in 2020, the reception to the birth of the twins in the comments has been overwhelmingly positive. “We are so unbelievably grateful. Thank you for the love and support during this entire process,” the couple wrote.

“We can’t wait for all the moments that are on the way. Cherishing every single one.”