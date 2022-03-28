Shane Dawson & Ryland Adams reveal plans to have their first baby together

YouTuber Shane Dawson and his partner Ryland Adams have revealed in a vlog that they have begun the process of having a child together and fans are excited.

33-year-old Shane Dawson started creating YouTube videos in 2008, gaining over half a billion views on his channel ‘Shane’ by the end of 2010. In 2020, he was met with various controversies which led to the creator taking a hiatus.

He’s since returned to social media and his YouTube channel, as well as his partner Ryland Adams’ channel for IRL vlogs and other various content.

Now, Shane and Ryland revealed that they have begun the process required for the couple to have their own child and fans are excited.

Shane & Ryland reveal baby plans

Uploaded on March 27, Dawson and Adams revealed that they have begun thinking harder about becoming parents and were looking at all the different options they have like surrogacy and adoption.

“Today I really started hunkering down and trying to make progress,” Ryland said. “Where it gets sad is that we’re not women, so we have to find a donor. And then Shane started going through it and got sad.”

Shane went on to mention that going through the list of donors is a constant reminder that they are unable to do it themselves and it’s “depressing.” However, they revealed later that the couple has chosen an egg donor.

Later in the video, Shane brought up the topic of having the baby being shown on the internet.

He said: “I don’t want my baby on the internet… No judgment to those who have their baby in their videos but I feel like people hate me too much to risk people starting to hate my baby.”

Dawson has been through a bit of controversy over the last few years, including a situation with Trisha Paytas who recently began her trek to parenthood.