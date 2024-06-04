Love Is Blind Sweden couple sparks pregnancy rumors with romantic photo

Amanda and Sergio became the first Love Is Blind Sweden couple to have a baby, but they might not be the only ones building their family.

It’s been a little over a year since the inaugural Love Is Blind Sweden married couples tied the knot.

All of them still seem to be very much in love, especially Amanda and Sergio, who welcomed their first child in May.

However, their son might not be the only child to come from the Swedish spin-off. There are some strong rumors that another couple from the show will soon grow their family.

On June 2, Krisse-Ly and Rasmus shared a few photos on social media suggesting as much.

For starters, the first pic was of Krisse-Ly and her friend covering their hands over one side of their faces as if they were revealing a secret. The second photo is of Krissy-Ly and Rasmus sitting together, both making a heart shape over Krisse-Ly’s stomach.

To top it all off, the song used for the photo was called “Sweet Child Of Mine.”

Judging by all of the congratulatory messages in the comments section of the IG page, including one from their former co-star Amanda, people are taking this as a sign that the two are expecting.

Fans took the conversation to Reddit and decided this was likely the couple’s way of subtly making the news public.

One fan wrote, “1000000% pregnancy announcement.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “mean if it isn’t then it’s a weird pose… Congrats!!”

Only time will tell if fans were correct or if the photo was just one big misunderstanding.

Notably, relationship rumors have stirred about another LIB star, Cole Barnett, when it was speculated that he was dating someone after posting a photo with a new woman. But, he quickly clarified on social media that she was just a friend, so fans aren’t always right.