Bachelor In Paradise’s Ashley & Jared reveal how reality TV changed their lives for the better

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon shared how being on reality TV changed their lives after appearing on Bachelor In Paradise together.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon met on Bachelor In Paradise Season 2, and officially started dating in 2018 after remaining friends for years.

The couple tied the knot in August 2019, and are parents to their 2-year-old son, Dawson. They are expecting another baby boy due this summer.

Ashley and Jared are also the owners of Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge in Kingstown, Rhode Island. Dexerto had the chance to sit down with the Bachelor In Paradise alums to talk about their lives after reality TV, where it was revealed they may want to create their own show.

Q: How are you preparing for baby number two and what tips would you share with first-time parents?

Ashley: We’re just going to have to play life by ear because we know how to take care of a newborn now, which is a relief, but we don’t know how to take care of a newborn and a toddler at the same time. So, I think it’s just going to be an adjustment period. We’ll get into the swing of it eventually.

Jared: And then tips for new parents? Don’t give yourself a hard time. Just do the best you can, and I promise you the best that you can do is good enough.

Ashley: It’ll all come relatively natural, taking care of a baby. I think that that would have been nice to have gotten that tip a little bit more.

Q: How are you preparing your son Dawson to welcome a new sibling?

Ashley: I would say that Dawson is actually gonna be a fantastic big brother now. He’s gotten more affectionate, more interested in babies. He likes to take care of things. He’s like a little star baby, so that will be hard for him to make the adjustment to having to split some attention.

Q: How do you keep your marriage strong with a toddler and another child on the way?

Ashley: It’s definitely an adjustment period when you’re a parent and then when you’re pregnant, you’re a pregnant parent. I don’t feel like my best for sure and there’s all that additional stress on top of expecting another kid. I think we’re doing a good job. You definitely look back on photos in your photo album and you’re like, “Oh wow. Remember when you were young, wild, and free?”

Q: How do you balance your home life with running Audrey’s Coffee Shop?

Ashley: We are very grateful for the Dawn Professional Manual Pot and Pan Detergent Jared uses at Audrey’s Coffee House because the majority of his work is there. He’s cooking and cleaning all the time at our restaurant. I call him to ask when he’ll be home and it’s always longer than I want. He has been able to shave off time from his workday because of the product.

Q: Fans want to see more of your lives and how you navigate it in the public eye. Would you consider doing another reality TV show about yourselves?

Ashley: We would love to do an East Coast version of Vanderpump Rules and have a reality show happen at Audrey’s. That would be really fun to have like the staff and all that drama with Jared at the lead at being like the Lisa Vanderpump for all. And then of course, we can have inserts of what’s going on at home. You can see Jared cleaning the dishes back there, and then like making all the sandwiches. He’s very good at it.

Q: Knowing what you know about dating shows like The Bachelor, would you recommend singles out there to give them a try?

Jared: Yeah, of course. I mean, Tinder is not guaranteed to find you a relationship. Going on dates is not guaranteed to find you a relationship. Nothing is guaranteed in this world. I think people hold dating shows to a higher standard, which I understand obviously because it’s on television, but specifically with the most recent news of the Golden Bachelor divorce. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. I would absolutely advocate someone going on a reality TV dating show.

Ashley: It’s a great experience because whether you meet somebody or not, your life has changed. In our case It was for the better, but you learn a lot about yourself.