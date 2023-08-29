Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams give update on baby boys after meeting with surrogate

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams have given an update on how their two sons and surrogate are doing as they prepare to become fathers to twins.

Shane Dawson and his husband Ryland Adams have been documenting their journey to become parents through surrogacy.

The couple got married on January 3, 2023, after being together for 7 years. Throughout their relationship, especially in the past few years, the pair have been open about one day wanting to become parents.

They have been documenting their surrogate journey on YouTube, from finding the surrogate, discovering they’re having twins, and even revealing the twins’ names: Jett Adams Yaw and Max Adams Yaw.

In their most recent update, the couple shared big news about what happened in their recent scan as they reach 20 weeks.

“We met our surrogate at the hospital the babies will be delivered at,” Ryland said in the video. “We walked in, of course, we didn’t film because of the privacy of the surrogate and because of the no filming rules at the hospital.

“So we were just fully there, present, but it was this big 20-week anatomy scan and it was magical.”

Shane chipped in and said: “It was crazy. I know I keep saying this but this was the best moment of my life. I’ve said that through every step of the process, but this specifically was the best moment of my life and let me explain.

He went on to explain that the scan had been two hours long as they’d spent one hour focusing on each baby at a time.

“As they were putting [the ultrasound wand] on her stomach, and boom right away, it was like a movie. There was like two babies, floating around. And one of them, we don’t know whose genetics is whos, we don’t really care about that, but I kind of thing ‘Baby A’ might be my genetics because it would not shut up. You could see its mouth moving like ‘blah blah blah’. And then ‘Baby B’, when she went over to ‘Baby B’, it was more like this,” Shane said as he covered his ears to show.

Instagram: Ryland Adams Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are expecting twin boys through surrogacy

“It was so real! Because it is real,” he said. “It was a lot.”

Ryland then went on to explain how they could see “they’re fully formed humans growing inside the surrogate”.

“It was so crazy to see them kicking, moving, stretching, flipping, opening their mouths and even yawning, like their hearts beating. It was just so crazy,” Ryland said.

Shane then went on to say that everything with the babies looked great and healthy. They are due to be born in mid-December 2023.