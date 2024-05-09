Love is Blind Sweden’s Amanda and Sergio welcome first baby

Love is Blind Sweden’s Amanda Rincon Jonegård and Sergio Rincon have welcomed their first baby, one year after getting married on the show.

The first season of Love Is Blind Sweden ended in three total marriages.

One of those couples is Amanda and Sergio, who announced on the reunion episode in January that they were expecting their first baby together. The news came after they discussed Sergio finding out while filming the show that he was expecting a child with another woman, who gave birth before his wedding to Amanda in April 2023.

On Thursday, May 9, the couple took to Instagram to reveal that their son, Ralf, had been born a few days earlier on May 6.

They wrote on Instagram: “On Monday, May 6th, we welcomed our baby boy Ralf to this world. Everyone is happy and healthy and we had a great delivery. He is such a sweet little guy filling our lives with love from the first moment.

“We will share the more detailed full story with time as there’s so much to say. Now we are adjusting to our new life. We are so in love with him.”

The comments were flooded with congratulations and well wishes to the family, including from several Love is Blind Sweden stars.

Meira Omar wrote: “Congratulations you two” while Emilia Holmquist wrote: “Ohh congrats to the family” along with two hearts.

Catja Lövstrand also congratulated the happy couple by adding: “HUGE congrats to you” along with a heart-eye emoji.

Amanda and Sergio are the first couple from the Love is Blind spin-off to have a baby, however, they’re the third couple in the whole Love is Blind franchise to have a baby.

For fans who miss the drama of the show, you’re in luck, as the Swedish spin-off was just announced to have been renewed for a second season. But as of now, there haven’t been any updates as to the filming for the second season or when it would be expected to be released.

