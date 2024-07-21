JoJo Siwa reveals “irresponsible” plan to have triplets using surrogacy

JoJo Siwa has shared how she’ll have her dream triplets using multiple surrogates, with viewers calling the plan “out of control”.

It’s no secret that Siwa has already planned out her future family, having already got a “sperm donor lined up” and two tattoos dedicated to her yet-to-be-conceived kids.

In late February 2024, Siwa told Access Hollywood she intended to have one girl, named Freddy, and two twin boys, Eddy and Teddy. However, those plans have been slightly altered since – now, Siwa wants to have all three at once.

In a YouTube video with Cosmopolitan, Siwa shared how she would react to various situations, which resulted in the ‘Karma’ singer offering more insight into how she planned on bringing “triplets” into her life.

(Topic begins at 5:28)

When asked what would happen if her future wife didn’t agree with the names Siwa had picked out for her children, the former Dance Moms star didn’t hesitate to answer: “I would break up with her. Divorce.”

She went on to share that the conversation was one that took place “very early on” in all of her relationships, as Siwa was set on the names and wouldn’t budge. She also revealed a timeline for when her planned triplets would be born.

She said, “I will have as many more as you want, however many more, but [Freddy, Eddy, and Teddy are] coming and they will be here in three years whether you like it or not.”

Siwa then explained that because she was “gay as sh**” and had to “plan a pregnancy much differently than a straight person”, she’d decided to “take three eggs, fertilize three eggs, and have three surrogates.”

That way, the kids would “technically” be triplets as they were all from the “same batch”, despite being “born separately”. But while Siwa may be confident in the conception of her future children, viewers in the comments raised concerns about the “irresponsible” plan.

“[Freddy, Eddy, and Teddy] in different surrogates at the same time is out of control,” one person wrote. Meanwhile, on X (formerly Twitter), another questioned how the children would be triplets if they were “from different women” and unlikely to be “born on the same day”.

“Surrogacy already has a high chance of multiples, so having three surrogates is extremely irresponsible,” a YouTube viewer pointed out. “Not to mention, [Siwa’s] still perfectly capable of being pregnant with her own kids via IVF. I hope she’s joking because she doesn’t sound very informed.”