Adin Ross accuses Shane Dawson of “child abuse” after photos with newborn twins

Kick star Adin Ross has called out Shane Dawson and his partner Ryland Adams for “child abuse” after sharing photos with their newborn surrogate twins.

In March 2022, YouTuber Shane Dawson and his husband Ryland Adams revealed plans to have a baby and began documenting their surrogacy journey. The couple then announced in a video in July 2023, that they’re expecting twin boys through a surrogate, and are due to be born due early in the new year.

Article continues after ad

Shane and Ryland finally welcomed their boys Jet and Max to the world on December 7. Although they waited until December 11 to announce the birth with photos of the newborn twins on Instagram.

Article continues after ad

“There’s no words to express how it feels to be the fathers of these two beautiful boys. The best day of our entire lives and nothing else will ever compare,” they wrote.

Adin Ross & Sneako criticize Shane Dawson’s surrogacy twins

Following the couple’s announcement, Kick streamer Adin Ross quote retweeted a post on Twitter/X where a user claimed they were “disgusted” by the surrogacy. Adin agreed: “Disgusting. Child abuse,” he wrote.

Article continues after ad

Similarly, Sneako voiced his thoughts, in a now-deleted post:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans have congratulated the couple on the birth of their twins, but it’s been a controversial topic across social media. Several made note of Dawson’s past, raising comments he has made and the story he told of “sexually assaulting his cat” — which he has claimed was a joke.

Article continues after ad

During a ‘Shane and Friends’ podcast in 2014, the YouTube star explained that he “spread” his cat’s legs and “humped” her until he ejaculated. Dawson responded to the controversy by clarifying the “story was fake.”

Article continues after ad

Similarly, in another clip from 2014, the YouTuber explained an encounter with a six-year-old fan, whom he described the child as “kind of sexy.”

Dawson has addressed making racist comments in the past, admitting to mocking racial stereotypes and using blackface.