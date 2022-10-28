Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Only Murders in the Building’s third season is on the way, so here’s everything we know so far, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 reached its conclusion on Disney+ just a few months ago. The series follows three unlikely friends Charles, Oliver, and Mabel – played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez respectively – who live in the prestigious Arconia building, as they attempt to solve the mystery of their neighbor’s death, with the second season having them framed for another murder.

The first two seasons of Only Murders have served many twists and turns, while simultaneously managing to come to a satisfying conclusion, and the show overall has been unanimously loved by critics and viewers alike.

Season 2 had a rather show-stopping finale – literally – and it left on a mysterious cliff-hanger, making fans all the more excited for Season 3. But what’s in store for the upcoming season? Let us tell you…

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 release date: When is it coming out?

Unfortunately, there is currently no official release date for Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

This is to be expected, as the show has only just gone into production, with casting still in place. However, the third season is predicted to make its debut in 2023.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Sadly, there is currently no trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

As the show has yet to fully start filming, naturally there is no footage available.

However, if you want to remind yourself about the events and style of the previous season, you can watch the Season 2 trailer below:

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 cast: Who is starring in the next season?

Only Murders in the Building has a plethora of stars and comedians in its cast. While the cast was somewhat switched up last season, meaning that it will likely happen again this upcoming season, some cast members remain a constant.

The official current cast list for Season 3 includes:

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy

Jesse Williams as a currently unnamed documentarian

Some other faces we can expect to see, but currently aren’t confirmed, include:

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning

Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

James Caverly as Theo Dimas

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris

Russell G. Jones as Dr. Grover Stanley

Jaboukie Young-White, Daniel Oreskes, Ali Stroker and Orson Hong as Sam, Marv, Paulette and Grant

Teddy Coluca as Lester

Zoe Colletti as Lucy

Christine Ko as Nina Lin

Vanessa Aspillaga as Ursula

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 plot: What will happen next season?

Sadly, there is currently no official plot for Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

It’s likely that we won’t get much information about the plot regardless, since the show is of the mystery genre. But there are things that we can expect.

The last episode ended on a cliff-hanger, with Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) dying onstage in front of all our main cast. Therefore, we can imagine that the third season will cover what led to this series of events, as well as the creation of the golden trio’s podcast, which discusses each murder. Not only that, but Glenroy and Charles clearly had a vendetta with one another, so that will likely play into everything.

Although, we can perhaps expect this season to dive into Oliver, as the previous two seasons had Mabel and Charles’ past play into the grander mystery. And since this third season murder happens at one of Oliver’s shows, this season could be focusing more on him.

This was even suggested by showrunner John Hoffman. In an interview with Slash Film, Hoffman stated that for Season 3 they were eager to lean “towards Oliver Putnam and the world of theatrics, and his wishes and dreams to regain a reputation after his debacle with Splash!”

Only Murders in the Building Seasons 1 & 2 are currently available to stream on Disney+