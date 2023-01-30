OnlyFans bans preschool teacher for filming “naughty” content in school

OnlyFans has banned a preschool teacher after she was fired for allegedly making content inside the school bathroom.

Brenna Percy, otherwise known by her alias, ‘hairyboo’ was fired from her job at Wolf Swamp Road School in Massachusetts after her OnlyFans was exposed.

In a photo posted to her OnlyFans, Percy exposed her chest in a school washroom and captioned the photo “naughty at work.”

The disturbing image shocked school personnel with a stunned secretary claiming, “my jaw is on my desk.”

After the news made international headlines thanks to an initial report by LibsOfTikTok, OnlyFans has banned Percy’s account for creating content in a public area.

Hairyboo Brenna Percy appeared to film OnlyFans content in her preschool bathroom.

Preschool teacher banned on OnlyFans

As of January 29, Brenna Percy’s OnlyFans account, ‘hairyboo’ is no longer available and displays a message that users see when a profile has been banned.

“After a review of the account in question – it was terminated due to a violation of our Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy,” OnlyFans said in a statement to Dexerto.

This isn’t the first time that OnlyFans has taken action against a former teacher for filming content in a school.

As Dexerto reported, Arizona Science teacher Samantha Peer, better known as her adult persona ‘Khloe Karter,’ was banned from OnlyFans after she and her husband filmed videos on students’ desks.

OnlyFans’ Acceptable Use Policy states that users shouldn’t “record in or broadcast from a public place where members of the public are reasonably likely to see the activities being performed.”

Twitter Khloe Karter was banned from OnlyFans for filming videos in school.

Content creators are also not allowed to publish content that, “promotes violence or any illegal activity.”

So far, it’s not clear if Percy is under investigation by law enforcement, but it doesn’t appear that the former teacher is creating content on any other websites under the ‘hairyboo’ name.

Karter, meanwhile, managed to pay off a large amount of debt by transitioning her content to rival websites – something that Percy may want to consider in the event other schools refuse to hire her.