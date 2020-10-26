 Sasha Obama's viral TikToks deleted after internet goes crazy - Dexerto
Sasha Obama’s viral TikToks deleted after internet goes crazy

Published: 26/Oct/2020 16:09

by Georgina Smith
Sasha Obama dances to a song in viral TikTok
TikTok: cakethatsmg

TikTok dance videos featuring the daughter of former US president Barack Obama, Sasha Obama, have been deleted after the videos were discovered and promptly went viral.

When a video goes viral on TikTok, it is sure to spread to the furthest corners of the app, appearing on For You Pages across the globe at an extraordinarily rapid rate.

While the ease of virality may be a huge plus point for some, like Charli D’Amelio or Addison Rae who have built careers of their viral success, for others the sensitive algorithm is a curse as opposed to a blessing.

Being daughters of a former president, Sasha and Malia Obama have been met with extraordinary pressure, living out their teen years in the public eye and very much under scrutiny.

TikTok on smartphone
Pixabay
TikTok has over 800 million users worldwide.

Sasha Obama’s TikTok videos go viral

Malia came under fire in 2017 after videos emerged of her blowing smoke rings, leaving many people upset that she was being treated unfairly, with Ivanka Trump even coming to her defence.

When people initially stumbled upon a video that appears to show Sasha Obama rapping to a City Girls song, people couldn’t quite believe their eyes, and the video began to spread through the app.

As people dug through Sasha’s friend’s account, they quickly unearthed even more videos of them dancing together, sending people into a frenzy. Even JT, half of the duo City Girls, retweeted the video to her Twitter with the heart eyes emoji.

However, after the videos received an extraordinary amount of attention, they were promptly deleted from the account of origin.

Some people have since been leaving comments on the friend’s TikTok account asking why the videos of Sasha are no longer there. “Dang, why’d you take down the TikToks with Sasha,” one user said, another saying “you all over Twitter bruh, you might as well have kept the video.”

TikTok user comments on Sasha Obama TikTok Drama

But many came to the defence of the young girls, saying: “Only thing I hate about these videos is that anytime the Obama kids do something by default they get all kinds of scrutiny.”

Another said: “I love to see people having this much fun. She reminds me of me when I was her age. I love it. She is coming into her own power.”

While Sasha has made no public comments on the viral videos, it’s clear that she never intended for them to go this public, simply wanting to have fun with her friend like the vast majority of users on the app.

At the time of writing, one of the reposts of her video has 84,000 likes on Twitter.

Jaden Hossler responds to backlash over leaked Mads Lewis diss track

Published: 26/Oct/2020 14:51 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 14:57

by Alice Hearing
Jaden Hossler Mads Lewis breakup
Instagram: Jaden Hossler/ Instagram: Mads Lewis

Jaden Hossler has reacted to rumors that the lyrics in his music refer to his recent breakup with Mads Lewis on Dixie D’Amelio’s YouTube talk show.

Jaden is a popular TikToker and a former member of TikTok’s Sway House, having left the collective in May to dedicate more time to his music. Madison ‘Mads’ Lewis also has a big following, with 10.9 million followers and 5.6 million Instagram followers.

The pair first started dating in the second half of 2019 but broke up in February after rumors that Jaden had cheated. They began dating again in the summer, but it looks like the relationship is over once again after cryptic posts to social media pointed to a breakup.

In particular, fans pointed out a clip from a live Instagram stream by Jaden’s friend Cooper Noriega. In the video, the lyrics to an unreleased track sang by Jaden references the dog “Juice” that Mads and Jaden adopted together and features the lyrics “I’m through, I’ve had enough of you, I’m giving up.”

Jaden Hossler Mads Lewis selfie
Instagram: madslewis
The TikTok power couple recently split up

Mads was understandably upset at the lyrics and unfollowed Jaden on Instagram. She also posted a clip of a song she had been working on with emotional lyrics that point to an unfaithful boyfriend: “I wanted to believe that you were still sleeping alone.”

Fans of both TikTokers felt the diss track was unfair towards Mads Lewis. One comment on TikTok room read: “I legit feel so bad for Mads. She speaks so highly of him, legit allows the whole internet to call her obsessed because she is so in love with him, and he does this.”

Jaden has now addressed the backlash as a guest on Dixie D’Amelio’s weekly YouTube talk show after Dixie asked Jaden why he would write a song so mean about a girl.

“Because music is my outlet…the song is not released, it wasn’t supposed to be released,” he said. “I’m an artist you know, like my whole goal is just to be authentic and talk about stuff that I’ve been through and how I feel…and I think people overlook that quite often.”

When Dixie asked Jaden what question he was most worried about, he said, “probably about Mads, I don’t know that’s just like such a sore topic because of whatever feelings are involved,” and added that he and Mads had spoken offline too.

Clearly emotions are still very high for both Mads and Jaden.