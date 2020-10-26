Sasha Obama's viral TikToks deleted after internet goes crazy - Dexerto

TikTok dance videos featuring the daughter of former US president Barack Obama, Sasha Obama, have been deleted after the videos were discovered and promptly went viral.

When a video goes viral on TikTok, it is sure to spread to the furthest corners of the app, appearing on For You Pages across the globe at an extraordinarily rapid rate.

While the ease of virality may be a huge plus point for some, like Charli D’Amelio or Addison Rae who have built careers of their viral success, for others the sensitive algorithm is a curse as opposed to a blessing.

Being daughters of a former president, Sasha and Malia Obama have been met with extraordinary pressure, living out their teen years in the public eye and very much under scrutiny.

Sasha Obama’s TikTok videos go viral

Malia came under fire in 2017 after videos emerged of her blowing smoke rings, leaving many people upset that she was being treated unfairly, with Ivanka Trump even coming to her defence.

When people initially stumbled upon a video that appears to show Sasha Obama rapping to a City Girls song, people couldn’t quite believe their eyes, and the video began to spread through the app.

As people dug through Sasha’s friend’s account, they quickly unearthed even more videos of them dancing together, sending people into a frenzy. Even JT, half of the duo City Girls, retweeted the video to her Twitter with the heart eyes emoji.

However, after the videos received an extraordinary amount of attention, they were promptly deleted from the account of origin.

Some people have since been leaving comments on the friend’s TikTok account asking why the videos of Sasha are no longer there. “Dang, why’d you take down the TikToks with Sasha,” one user said, another saying “you all over Twitter bruh, you might as well have kept the video.”

But many came to the defence of the young girls, saying: “Only thing I hate about these videos is that anytime the Obama kids do something by default they get all kinds of scrutiny.”

Another said: “I love to see people having this much fun. She reminds me of me when I was her age. I love it. She is coming into her own power.”

While Sasha has made no public comments on the viral videos, it’s clear that she never intended for them to go this public, simply wanting to have fun with her friend like the vast majority of users on the app.

At the time of writing, one of the reposts of her video has 84,000 likes on Twitter.