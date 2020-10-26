 Jaden Hossler responds to backlash over leaked Mads Lewis diss track - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Jaden Hossler responds to backlash over leaked Mads Lewis diss track

Published: 26/Oct/2020 14:51 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 14:57

by Alice Hearing
Jaden Hossler Mads Lewis breakup
Instagram: Jaden Hossler/ Instagram: Mads Lewis

Share

Dixie D'Amelio Jaden Hossler TikTok

Jaden Hossler has reacted to rumors that the lyrics in his music refer to his recent breakup with Mads Lewis on Dixie D’Amelio’s YouTube talk show.

Jaden is a popular TikToker and a former member of TikTok’s Sway House, having left the collective in May to dedicate more time to his music. Madison ‘Mads’ Lewis also has a big following, with 10.9 million followers and 5.6 million Instagram followers.

The pair first started dating in the second half of 2019 but broke up in February after rumors that Jaden had cheated. They began dating again in the summer, but it looks like the relationship is over once again after cryptic posts to social media pointed to a breakup.

In particular, fans pointed out a clip from a live Instagram stream by Jaden’s friend Cooper Noriega. In the video, the lyrics to an unreleased track sang by Jaden references the dog “Juice” that Mads and Jaden adopted together and features the lyrics “I’m through, I’ve had enough of you, I’m giving up.”

Jaden Hossler Mads Lewis selfie
Instagram: madslewis
The TikTok power couple recently split up

Mads was understandably upset at the lyrics and unfollowed Jaden on Instagram. She also posted a clip of a song she had been working on with emotional lyrics that point to an unfaithful boyfriend: “I wanted to believe that you were still sleeping alone.”

Fans of both TikTokers felt the diss track was unfair towards Mads Lewis. One comment on TikTok room read: “I legit feel so bad for Mads. She speaks so highly of him, legit allows the whole internet to call her obsessed because she is so in love with him, and he does this.”

Jaden has now addressed the backlash as a guest on Dixie D’Amelio’s weekly YouTube talk show after Dixie asked Jaden why he would write a song so mean about a girl.

“Because music is my outlet…the song is not released, it wasn’t supposed to be released,” he said. “I’m an artist you know, like my whole goal is just to be authentic and talk about stuff that I’ve been through and how I feel…and I think people overlook that quite often.”

When Dixie asked Jaden what question he was most worried about, he said, “probably about Mads, I don’t know that’s just like such a sore topic because of whatever feelings are involved,” and added that he and Mads had spoken offline too.

Clearly emotions are still very high for both Mads and Jaden.

Entertainment

TSM Hamlinz finally breaks Twitter silence after four-months away

Published: 26/Oct/2020 3:43 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 3:46

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
TSM Hamlinz Social Media Silence
TSM Hamlinz

Share

Hamlinz tsm

Hamlinz has been missing in action for quite some time, but the beloved Fortnite streamer has finally broken his silence on Twitter on Oct. 25, and let the world know he is back and feeling good.

Darryle ‘Hamlinz’ Hamlin was once a pillar in the streaming world. He shot to fame while streaming Fortnite during its peak, and his popularity rose even more after he joined Team Solo Mid.

However, the beloved streamer has been on the down-low for several months now; in fact, he has been silent on social media for most of the year. 

Hamlinz tweeted every now and then between January and March, and even streamed a couple of times. But he was far less active than he used to be, and hadn’t posted at all since July.

Many speculated he might have been on another hiatus. The first one happened when he needed some time off to deal with a nasty cyst. The second one happened not long after when he needed some time to deal with personal issues.

TSM Hamlinz Social Media Silence
TSM Hamlinz
Hamlinz was once one of the most popular streamers alongside Shroud and Ninja.

Hamlinz is back and feeling like his old self again

Thankfully, he bounced back on both those occasions, and it seems like he’s bounced back once again. The full extent of what happened this time around remains unclear. However, the most important thing is that Hamlinz has finally broken his silence on social media.

“Feeling like my old self again,” he wrote. It’s a little more than one hour old, but the tweet has already amassed 50,000 likes, 6,5000 retweets, and 6,000 comments.

The hype is real, and for a good reason. Hamlinz is one of the most entertaining, likable, and talented streamers in the world. Plus, it’s always nice to see people recover from whatever issues they’re facing and get back on their own two feet.

The comments are filled with people happy to see him back. “Finally something good in 2020,” wrote one fan. “Hamlinz is BACK BABY,” wrote another.

TSM Hamlinz Social Media Silence
TSM Hamlinz
Hamlinz and Daequan are best friends and housemates.

Sadly, Hamlinz has remained tight-lipped on whether he will stream again anytime soon. However, considering he is feeling like his old self again, it could mean that a stream might not be too far away.

Either way, there’s no doubt that it will be a momentous occasion. If the excitement in the comments is anything to go by, the floodgates will open and his fans, followers, and viewers will come pouring in.

Hamlinz has more than five million followers across Twitch, Twitter, and Youtube. It seems all the time off hasn’t dampened his popularity in the slightest.