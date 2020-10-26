Jaden Hossler responds to backlash over leaked Mads Lewis diss track - Dexerto

Jaden Hossler has reacted to rumors that the lyrics in his music refer to his recent breakup with Mads Lewis on Dixie D’Amelio’s YouTube talk show.

Jaden is a popular TikToker and a former member of TikTok’s Sway House, having left the collective in May to dedicate more time to his music. Madison ‘Mads’ Lewis also has a big following, with 10.9 million followers and 5.6 million Instagram followers.

The pair first started dating in the second half of 2019 but broke up in February after rumors that Jaden had cheated. They began dating again in the summer, but it looks like the relationship is over once again after cryptic posts to social media pointed to a breakup.

In particular, fans pointed out a clip from a live Instagram stream by Jaden’s friend Cooper Noriega. In the video, the lyrics to an unreleased track sang by Jaden references the dog “Juice” that Mads and Jaden adopted together and features the lyrics “I’m through, I’ve had enough of you, I’m giving up.”

Mads was understandably upset at the lyrics and unfollowed Jaden on Instagram. She also posted a clip of a song she had been working on with emotional lyrics that point to an unfaithful boyfriend: “I wanted to believe that you were still sleeping alone.”

Fans of both TikTokers felt the diss track was unfair towards Mads Lewis. One comment on TikTok room read: “I legit feel so bad for Mads. She speaks so highly of him, legit allows the whole internet to call her obsessed because she is so in love with him, and he does this.”

Jaden has now addressed the backlash as a guest on Dixie D’Amelio’s weekly YouTube talk show after Dixie asked Jaden why he would write a song so mean about a girl.

“Because music is my outlet…the song is not released, it wasn’t supposed to be released,” he said. “I’m an artist you know, like my whole goal is just to be authentic and talk about stuff that I’ve been through and how I feel…and I think people overlook that quite often.”

When Dixie asked Jaden what question he was most worried about, he said, “probably about Mads, I don’t know that’s just like such a sore topic because of whatever feelings are involved,” and added that he and Mads had spoken offline too.

Clearly emotions are still very high for both Mads and Jaden.