The Traitors US fans say this Vanderpump Rules star ruins Season 3 lineup

After The Traitors Season 3 cast was announced, fans weren’t thrilled to see one particular star on the lineup of contestants.

The Traitors US Season 3 cast was released on June 4, and fans couldn’t be more excited for the new contenders.

However, one contestant has fans raging, as they’re sick of seeing him on reality TV and think he’ll ruin the new season.

The cast member in question? Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval. Not only did he cheat on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss during Season 10 of VPR, but he also caused friendships on the show to break after the whole ‘Scandoval.’

Fans of The Traitors US didn’t hold back their gruesome opinions about Tom after it was announced he’d be part of Season 3.

“Get that man off our screens!” exclaimed one after the Instagram account ‘bestofbravo’ shared the cast lineup.

Instagram: tomsandoval1 Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules will be on The Traitors Season 3.

“Why Sandoval, literally why?! Trying to ruin my favorite shows one step at a time?” agreed another.

A third added that they were “praying” Tom would be eliminated first in the competition, while someone else pleaded for him to not be on reality TV anymore.

Some fans of The Traitors US even called out the show’s production for casting him, as they couldn’t understand why producers thought people would want to see more of him after causing so much drama on VPR.

This isn’t Tom’s first appearance on another show since his VPR scandal, which could be why fans continue to be unimpressed by his presence.

He was also part of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 2. Though he made it fairly far in the competition, Tom was ultimately eliminated in Episode 8 during the final challenge after he was seen shaking uncontrollably.

Despite Tom being told by his ex-girlfriend, Ariana, that she wouldn’t be rooting for him in life after their breakup, perhaps she’ll find enjoyment in his participation on The Traitors US Season 3, as it’s clear that fans won’t be making his time on the show easy.

