Why did Nigel Lythgoe leave So You Think You Can Dance? Controversy explained

The co-creator and Judge of So You Think You Can Dance, Nigel Lythgoe, was forced to step down from his position after 16 seasons with the reality show. Here’s what we know about the situation.

Nigel Lythgoe started off his career as a dancer and choreographer but expanded into the reality TV industry as a TV executive and producer.

He produced sensational hits of his time which included shows like Pop Idol, American Idol, and Superstars of Dance. He then went on to co-create and be an executive producer of So You Think You Can Dance.

Nigel stayed with the show for 16 seasons but had an unexpected exit that left fans questioning what happened.

Nigel Lythgoe had multiple lawsuits filed against him

SYTYCD producers never revealed a reason why Nigel was removed from the panel. However, Nigel disclosed that he was simply not asked to be on the panel for the 2022 season.

Jojo Siwa, the Dance Moms alum, was Nigel’s replacement on Season 17. After his exit, there were rumors and allegations of sexual assault against the reality judge but nothing was brought out officially.

Nigel was rumored to return on SYTYCD Season 18 after a year’s hiatus but wasn’t a par of the show after four people came forward and filed lawsuits against him.

American Idol alum Paula Abdul accused Nigel of sexual assault

American Idol alum Paula Abdul struck down any chances of Nigel’s return to the dance competition as she filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him in December 2023.

She accused him of sexually assaulting her in an elevator during their time as judges on American Idol, and once more when they worked together on SYTYCD. Even though Nigel denied the accusations and described them as ‘deeply offensive’, Paula, in March 2024, came back with receipts.

She shared screenshots of inappropriate text messages that she claimed to have received from Nigel throughout their working relationship.

On January 2024, two contestants from the show All American Girl sued him for sexually assaulting them on set, and were left to fend for themselves by the production company.

Later on in March 2024, another unnamed woman filed a court case against Nigel in the Los Angeles Superior Court and accused him of sexual assault and battery.

Nigel Lythgoe chose to voluntarily step down from joining SYTYCD Season 18 after the four lawsuits were filed.