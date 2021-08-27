Netflix kickstarts gaming efforts with two Stranger Things mobile titles

Netflix is setting sail for the land of mobile gaming and they’ll be visiting some strange places to get there.

Stranger Things is nothing of a television phenomenon. It’s hard to believe that the Duffer Brothers started this journey five years ago. Since then. the show has pursued loftier heights with each sequential season.

Bringing in an eclectic cast of characters along the way, the excitement has barely faltered. Now as Netflix shakes up their formula, Stranger Things is first in line to sample the goods.

Streaming giants Netflix aren’t just trying to change the film industry. Gaming is now on their radar.

Advertisement

Netflix is making mobile gaming stranger

Kicking off their first round of mobile testing in Poland only, Stranger Things fans can pick up two new titles: Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3. The pair are currently Android only, but will eventually roll out to iOS users.

The latter game developed by BonusXP, allows fans to relive iconic moments while “uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions, and secrets!”. Stranger Things 1984 opts for a fittingly retro approach.

Going in for adventure game style of the time, players can solve puzzles and find collectibles in their travels. Save some Eggos for us.

Let’s talk Netflix and gaming. Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step. https://t.co/yOl44PGY0r — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 26, 2021

Netflix’s new gaming adventure is looking to keep things player-friendly too. To start off, they’re promising no adverts and in-game purchases. Naturally, all releases will be part of a Netflix subscription too. “We think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games” the company said in a shareholder letter. To spearhead this new chapter, former EA alumni Mike Verdu has been hired as VP of game development.

Advertisement

Read More: Twitch star LuluLovely describes how she fell for insane $5,000 banking scam

While this test phase goes ahead, a global rollout will surely follow soon. With a huge library of potential licensed games, there is so much to be excited about in the months to come.